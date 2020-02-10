Accessibility Links

Eminem makes surprise appearance at the Oscars and viewers are confused

Why was he there?

Eminem appeared at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday 9th February but it was a confusing time for all.

Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a segment about songs that made movies – think Footloose and I Will Always Love You – but it finished with a tantalising clip from 8 Mile, which appeared to be introducing Eminem’s hit song, Lose Yourself.

As if by magic, the rapper popped up on stage and performed a live rendition of the popular 2002 track.

But viewers both in the star-studded audience and at home were completely baffled by the random performance and couldn’t help but share their feelings.

Some eagle-eyed viewers found Martin Scorsese’s and Idina Menzel’s reactions particularly notable.

One viewer added: “I am loving everyone’s collective confusion about that Eminem performance #Oscars.”

A second commented: “EMINEM IS SINGING LOSE YOURSELF what a f*****g plot twist !! #Oscars.”

Eminem won an Oscar for the 8 Mile track 17 years ago.

However, he never showed up for the 2003 ceremony during which he won Best Original Song.

He was the first ever hip-hop artist to win in that category.

Eminem himself tweeted about his surprising performance, noting how he couldn’t turn up the first time around.

Not completely random then all along.

