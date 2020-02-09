The Great Pottery Throw Down – everything you need to know

The Great Pottery Throw Down comes from the same mould of television as The Great British Bake Off, challenging a group of normal people to compete at doing something very wholesome and charming.

And, like the baking show, it made the move from the BBC to Channel 4. Here’s everything you need to know…

When is The Great Pottery Throw Down on TV?

The series airs on More4 on Wednesdays at 9pm, with every episode repeated on Channel 4 on Sundays at 7pm and on More4 on Tuesdays at 10pm. You can also watch each episode on catch-up service All4 for 30 days after it airs.

What is The Great Pottery Throw Down about?

Twelve amateur potters compete against one another, with judges Keith Brymer Jones (who is most famous for his legendary waterworks) and newcomer Sue Pryke throwing increasingly obscure challenges at the contenders.

Do you have a review of the show?

Radio Times reviewer Jane Rackham said of episode four:

“It’s not so much throw downs this week as slip-ups. The remaining nine potters must create two different-sized vases using the (very messy) slip casting method. It’s a useful way to create tricky shapes and is used for everything from teapots to toilets. ”I’d rather go through labour again,” says one frustrated contestant as liquid clay either spatters onto the ground or sets rock hard, while moulds come apart at the crucial moment.

They’re a very laid-back, jolly bunch who get on well together, but it’s clearly an extraordinarily stressful task. And so is their next challenge, although Keith Brymer Jones’s demonstration of throwing a pot while blindfolded is as soothing to watch as that famous old BBC interlude film The Potter’s Wheel. You might like to note that the Keith weep-o-meter goes up a notch with not one but two tearful moments… and an emotional snort.”

Who is the host?

Melanie Sykes has taken over as host of the show, previously fronted by Sara Cox.

Who are the potters in the 2020 series?

The potters taking place in The Great Pottery Throw Down 2020 are Claire, Flea, Jacob, Kit, Leonard, Matt, Rainna, Ronaldo, Rosa, Rosalind, Sampada and Tom.

Is there a trailer?