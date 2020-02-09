Meet Joe Swash – the former soap star, presenter and Dancing on Ice contestant

Trading the I’m a Celeb jungle for the ice rink, Joe Swash is one of the stars competing on Dancing on Ice 2020.

The TV presenter and former Eastenders star, who previously hosted the cancelled I’m a Celeb spin-off Extra Camp, is on one of the hopefuls aiming to impress skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and their fellow judges.

Here’s all you need to know about Joe Swash…

Joe Swash – Key facts

Age: 37

Famous for: Acting and presenting

Twitter: @realjoeswash

Instagram: @realjoeswashy

Professional dance partner: Alexandra Schauman

Who is Joe Swash?

Swash is best known for acting and presenting. Having first starred in an Andrex commercial aged seven, he scored bit parts in Casualty and The Bill before landing a role in EastEnders.

More recently, Swash has established himself as TV presenter – having fronted I’m a Celeb spin-off show Extra Camp (formerly Get Me Out of Here…Now!) for nine years, Swash has also appeared as a panellist on short-lived game show Minute to Win It, Celebrity Juice and Through the Keyhole.

When did Joe Swash star on EastEnders?

Swash became a regular on our TV series when he scored his big break in EastEnders in 2003, playing cheeky chappy Mickey Miller. A wannabe Del Boy, Mickey was involved in various small-time scams.

Having an eventful time in Albert Square, which saw him get involved in cannabis-growing, a male-escort scam and a deadly gas explosion, Mickey bowed out of Walford in 2008 to take a quiet job as a concierge in the Cotswolds.

Swash briefly reprised the role once more in 2011 when Mickey returned for his half-brother Darren’s wedding – which was called off at the last minute.

When did Joe Swash win I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!?

After his departure from EastEnders, Swash found himself deep Down Under for the eighth series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! which saw him forge a bizarre and unexpected friendship with George Takei. After 21 days in the jungle, Swash placed first and was crowned King of the Jungle over runner-up Martina Navratilova.

What other reality shows has Joe Swash done?

Swash should be used to the ice’s hazardous conditions, having taken part in now-cancelled The Jump in 2016. Although he was the third star to be eliminated, Swash fared well compared to some of the other celebrities involved, with as many as seven choosing to withdraw.

Why did Joe Swash leave I’m a Celebrity…Extra Camp?

Swash bowed out of the sister show earlier this year to spend more time with his partner Stacey Solomon, and newborn son Rex.

In a wordy Instagram post, Swash confirmed the news.

“I can’t believe I’m about to say this… For 10 incredible years I’ve been lucky enough to host my favourite show on telly. Being a part of the I’m a Celebrity after show has been everything I could have dreamed of and more,” he said.

“But I’ve come to the decision that this year I’m going to have to leave my jungle family and stay home with my wonderful real family. I don’t want to miss a second with Stacey and our amazing boys so three months in Australia just seems too much to bare this year.

“I’m so grateful for everything the jungle has given me and for all of the people who have took me under their wing and given me memories to last a lifetime. I’ve made some unbelievable friends, in fact family, in Oz and I’ll miss you all terribly.”

What did Joe Swash say about joining Dancing on Ice?

If you fancy a flutter on Dancing on Ice, maybe don’t put your money on Swash – who admitted that he struggles to bust a move even ON smooth ground.

“I can’t even dance on a dance floor so Dancing on Ice is just a silly idea,” he said as the news was announced on Loose Women. “I’m going to learn how to skate and I’ll do it with a smile on my face.”

And while he’s made a fair stab at the competition so far, he had admitted training has clashed with family life.

“I’m really starting to feel the pull because I need as much time with my kids as possible,” Swash told the MailOnline.

“I’m really lucky because Stacey [Solomon] is an incredible mum, she’s such a support as well. My only problem is juggling.

“I’ve got a good support network, but I do feel guilty, I do feel guilty. Every weekend I’m going to be working, so I have to make the time up in other places with the kids.”

Dancing on Ice continues Sundays on ITV