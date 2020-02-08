Who is Queen Bee on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has the nation hooked to guessing who each hidden star really is.

With Queen Bee currently one of the favourites on a part of her stunning voice, whose face is hidden under the extravagant head piece?

The judges were completely torn over who she could possibly be, with Jonathan Ross pondering if Margot Robbie was on stage, Rita Ora guessing if her pal Charlie XCX was masked, and Ken Jeong opting for Olivia Colman.

However, viewers have been buzzing around her pre-performance VT and have come up with some strong theories, including Nicola Roberts – see which ones RadioTimes.com thinks have legs.

Queen Bee – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Alive – Sia

Week 2: Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

Week 3: Girl On Fire – Alicia Keys

Week 4: Heaven – by DJ Sammy

Clues:

Child star/famous when she was younger

A wild card

Several accents

Joker of the pack

Law maker

Activist

Guesses:

Leona Lewis

Jade Thirlwall

Jesy Nelson

Nicola Roberts

Charlotte Church

Is Queen Bee Leona Lewis

Many names have been thrown out there, however, this one comes from Masked Singer contestant himself Jake Shears – who was recently revealed to be the show’s Unicorn.

Jake believes Queen Bee is actually X Factor champion Leona Lewis.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her ITV morning show, he said: “Queen Bee could maybe be Leona Lewis. I think she will win, she is an incredible singer!”

Leona did win The X Factor in 2006, and Jake would have seen Queen Bee in real life when the contestants were all on stage together.

So, he could be onto something here.

Is Queen Bee Jade Thirlwall?

Following Queen Bee’s rendition of DJ Sammy’s Heaven, fans now believe Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall could be behind her black and yellow costume.

During the performance, the singing bumblebee appeared to slip up twice – once with her accent and another time by dropping in what seemed to be a lyric.

“Having a public image has been difficult,” she told viewers, leading panelist Davina McCall to jump up and point out her northern accent.

She went on to say that she would often try to “do silly things to change [her] appearance” and also made the remark “woman like me” – a reference to a Little Mix song.

Ands fans were quick to express their theories on Twitter, with one writing: “All I can hear is Jade Thirlwall in Queen Bee. #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger.”

Another added: “Queen Bee is Jade from Little Mix, surely! #MaskedSinger.”

Jade does tick a lot of boxes when it comes to Queen Bee – she rose to fame on X Factor in 2011, which she won with Leigh-Ann Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards, and she’s known for being a strong LGBTQ ally.

However, she isn’t the only Little Mix star to have been named as Queen Bee…

Is Queen Bee Jesy Nelson?

Having originally auditioned for The X Factor as a solo artist, Nelson was brought back to be part of group Rhythmix, which soon became Little Mix – arguably making her a wild card.

She also acted when she was younger, previously starring as an extra in the Harry Potter franchise.

More recently, Nelson has positioned herself as an activist after her emotional documentary on trolling and mental health.

Is Queen Bee Nicola Roberts?

Many fans were completely positive they’d cracked the code and it was in fact, Nicola Roberts they were listening to.

The former Girls Aloud star is no stranger to the stage and it was clear Queen Bee was a confident performer.

Furthermore, she is known for her Liverpudlian accent which was crystal clear through the voice changer.

The full stop in the argument comes from the fact Nicola was actually a wild card on Posters: The Rivals… convinced?

What’s more, it was recently pointed out that Nicola Roberts once backed an MP’s bid to ban sunbed use by under-18s in tanning salons, which coincides with Queen’s law background.

And the singer may have recently given away an unintentional clue, after sharing a video clip to her Instagram.

Is Queen Bee Charlotte Church?

Before singing, Queen Bee said she started her career quite young and was previously seen as a “wild card”.

She also explained how she has had several accents across the years, ranging from American to Scouse.

Immediately, many were convinced she was Charlotte Church, who rose to fame when she was just a small child, but the singer was quick to tweet out her defence, insisting she was not the bee.

Is Queen Bee Maisie Williams?

A couple of viewers thought they’d seen Maisie Williams’ first singing performance on TV over the weekend.

The Arya Stark actress shot to fame when she was young, which fits the clue.

What’s more, she was seemingly one of the winners of Game of Thrones after that finale, so Queen Bee’s crown could be a nod to that.

