Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The Masked Singer’s final 5 – who is behind the mask? Vote now

The Masked Singer’s final 5 – who is behind the mask? Vote now

Have your say in our poll

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is approaching its semi-finals but it seems there could be some twists left in store.

Advertisement

Following the unmasking of Duck and Unicorn on the previous week, there’s only five contestants left to perform.

We’re already obsessed with The Masked Singer and it seems the nation is too, with everyone full of theories about which celebrities we are watching perform.

Advertisement

Now, you can have your say as we put together our definitive final five, made up of Octopus, Fox, Monster, Hedgehog and Queen Bee – vote now.

The Masked Singer Octopus

The Masked Singer Monster

The Masked Singer Hedgehog

The Masked Singer Fox

The Masked Singer Queen Bee

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays on ITV at 7pm

Tags

All about The Masked Singer

Monster The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Octopus The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Who is Octopus on The Masked Singer?

Queen Bee The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Who is Queen Bee on The Masked Singer?

Monster The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Who is Monster on The Masked Singer?

Fox The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Who is Fox on The Masked Singer?