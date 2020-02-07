Would I Lie to You – everything you need to know

Host Rob Brydon and team captains Lee Mack and David Mitchell are back for another series of the BBC1 panel show, where guests reveal embarrassing personal tales — and the other panellists must deduce whether they’re fact or fiction.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Would I Lie to You? on TV?

Would I Lie to You? season 13 airs on Fridays at 9pm on BBC1. You can also watch each episode on iPlayer shortly after it airs.

Who is the host of Would I Lie to You?

Rob Brydon is a presenter, comedian and actor. As well as hosting Would I Lie to You, the Welshman is best known for appearing in Gavin & Stacey and presenting his late-night chat show The Rob Brydon Show.

Team captain David Mitchell is famous for his role as Mark in Peep Show, while Lee Mack wrote and starred in sitcom Not Going Out.

What’s going to happen?

Guests James Acaster, Dani Dyer, Oti Mabuse and Fred Sirieix join team captains Mack and Mitchell to cover the truth from their rivals. This is what Radio Times‘s writer Alison Graham had to say about it:

There’s a painstaking dramatic reconstruction on tonight’s show, as David Mitchell illustrates how he lost a bobble hat in the closing doors of a London Underground train. For added verisimilitude host Rob Brydon plays the closing doors. It’s a brilliant bit of tomfoolery in a sparkling episode.

There are some great value-for-money guests, particularly Strictly Come Dancing professional (and 2019 winner with Kelvin Fletcher) Oti Mabuse, who tells a good story about the “This is my….” guest, and comedian James Acaster with his remarkable tale of an incomplete haircut.

And then there’s Love Island winner Dani Dyer, who shares her encounter with a slug with a “bad aura”.