The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Dev Griffin.

Advertisement

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Advertisement

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Tonight, Alex and Dev will welcome the Jonas Brothers. Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas will talk about their new single and upcoming residency in Vegas. As well as the brothers, this week’s news will be discussed in a Liverpool hair salon, of all places, a rowdy bulldog will be taught some manners and chef Paul Ainsworth will catch a monkfish off the coast of Cornwall.