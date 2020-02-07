Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

The Graham Norton Show will air a little later this week due to extended news on ‘Brexit Day’. That means you won’t see the charming Irishman chat to Hollywood’s brightest stars until 11.15pm on BBC One.

But the wait will be worth it, with this week’s line-up promising a good time on the red sofa.

Appearing on the legendary lighthearted talk show are Oscar hopeful Margot Robbie and reluctant Hollywood legend Jim Carrey. They are joined by Queen & Slim stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith. Music will be provided by charming Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, who’ll be performing his latest single ‘Before You Go’.

Robbie is currently up for a Best Supporting Actress award at this year’s Oscars for her role in Bombshell, the post-#MeToo drama about Fox News’ sexual harassment scandal. The Australian actress will also be chatting to Graham about her upcoming Harley Quinn movie, Birds of Prey, which has received positive reactions from critics in previews.

Get Out and Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya will discuss his upcoming drama Queen & Slim, which is coming to the UK on 31st January – but has already received critical acclaim. He’ll be joined by his co-star, newcomer Turner-Smith.

Jim Carrey is currently in the midst of a comeback after quitting Hollywood. He’s starring as Doctor Robotnik in the upcoming animated Sonic the Hedgehog movie, which had to be pushed to a 2020 release date due to complaints about the titular hedgehog’s creepy design.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 11.35pm on Friday 31st January 2020.