Love Island’s Shaughna and Paige in shock as boys return from Casa Amor after surprise recoupling

Love Island is set to get seriously heated, as Casa Amor comes to an end and the boys return to the Main Villa.

In a preview clip for tonight’s episode, ITV have teased a very explosive recoupling as the islanders decide whether or not to couple up with a new boy or girl or remain with their original partner.

And judging by the look on some of the girls’ faces, it looks like it’s all about to go down in the villa.

In the clip, Shaughna Phillips and Paige Turley can be seen looking very tense, as they wait to see whether their men have jumped ship or remained loyal.

As she stares eagerly at the villa entrance, Shaughna – who is unaware of Callum’s new love interest Molly and has decided to stick with him – appears to say a brief prayer.

Clearly stunned by one of the guys’ decisions, Siannise Fudge gasps.

Meanwhile, Demi Jones can be seen muttering the word: “What!” as one of the guys returns.

It comes after the girls and guys received a text saying there’d be a recoupling.

At the beginning of the first look clip, Siannise reads the message.

She says: “Guys I’ve got a text. Girls, tonight there will be a recoupling in which you must decide whether to remain coupled up with your boy who has been living in Casa Amor. #splitortwist #gowithyourgut.”

One of the new guys then shouts out “Twist”, however, the mood is very different over at Casa Amor when Callum receives the same message.

“This is going to be a very, very fiery one,” Nas says.

Hinting that he’s going to dump Shaughna for new girl Molly, Callum responds: “Everyone’s going to hate me when I get back.”

The camera then flashes to the girls stressing in the Main Villa.

As she sits in the Beach Hut, Demi says: “Oh my god! Please don’t bring another girl back.”

Meanwhile, Shaughna struggles to control her emotions, telling Paige: “I’m so scared about putting that trust into someone.”

How will she react to Callum’s decision?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.