Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals – everything you need to know

The documentary series will look at the history of the royal family

It’s fair to say that the royal family has attracted even more media coverage than usual in recent months, with a number of high-profile incidents dominating the headlines – including Prince Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview at the end of 2019.

The coverage doesn’t look likely to stop, as this new documentary series dives into the history of the Windsors, following in the footsteps of Netflix drama The Crown.

Here’s everything you need to know about Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals…

What is Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals about?

The major documentary tells the inside story of the royal family and the Queen’s record-breaking reign. The next episode focuses on grief, particularly how the Queen has responded in times of sadness, whether it’s personal tragedies or national disasters. Some of these include the Grenfell fire, the IRA’s murder of Lord Mountbatten, and the Queen’s so-called ‘Annus Horribilis’ in 1992, which culminated with the death of Princess Diana.

Is there a Radio Times review for Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals? 

Yes, Radio Times critic David Brown wrote this about the second episode:

There’s an odd shift of tone mid-way through this look at the Queen’s trials and tribulations when we go from the sombre to the salacious in the space of an ad break. We start with an exploration of how the monarch reacted to such tragedies as the Aberfan colliery disaster and the assassination of Lord Mountbatten by the Provisional IRA, before the gaze turns to royal scandals. Toe-sucking, Squidgygate… you know the drill.

But waiting in the wings to bring the strands of the story together in the final act is, naturally, Diana, whose death in 1997 proved to be a turning point in the way the Windsors chose to express emotion publicly.

When is Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals on ITV?

Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals continues on ITV at 9pm on Thursday 2nd February 2020.

