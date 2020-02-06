Doctor Who new Short Trips coming from Big Finish – see exclusive David Tennant cover art

Doctor Who audio drama producers Big Finish have announced the final four releases in their Short Trips range for 2020 – new adventures for the Ninth and Tenth Doctors. These four short stories are penned by writers new to Big Finish and Doctor Who – and RadioTimes.com has your exclusive first look at the cover art for one of the new adventures, The Shattered Hourglass by Robert Napton (performed by Madame Vastra actress Neve McIntosh). Big Finish

The synopsis for the story reads: “The Time Agency has been meddling with time ever since its inception. Of all the days in history, today is a day that will define the agency forever.

“Today is the day of their greatest achievement. Today is the day they removed an entire galaxy from the timeline. Today is the day the Doctor’s shutting them down. ” Alongside the Ninth and Tenth Doctors, other of these audio short stories will feature classic series companions Liz Shaw and Peri Brown.

The other stories will be…

Her Own Bootstraps , written by Amy Veeres , performed by Jacob Dudman – in which the Doctor is caught up in a paradox while attempting to extract a dangerous Time War weapon

The Meaning of Red , written by Rod Brown , performed by Nicola Bryant – in which Peri finds herself stranded alone on the inhospitable world of Calleto

on the inhospitable world of Blue Boxes , written by Erin Hor akova , performed by Mark Reynolds – in which the Third Doctor and Liz investigate the mysterious deaths of phone line hackers

Producer of Big Finish’s Short Trips range, Alfie Shaw, said: “Rounding out 2020, we have four very different, but equally brilliant stories. The first is September’s Her Own Bootstraps by Amy Veeres. We’re back in the pre-Rose era of the Ninth Doctor’s life and he’s heading to Krakatoa for a journey that’s more complicated than he initially imagined.

“Then, in October, we have a Peri-centric story in The Meaning of Red by Rod Brown. Separated from the Doctor, Peri has to survive on an almost barren world. It’s a lovely character study, highlighting Peri’s determination, humanity and botany skills.

“Blue Boxes by Erin Horakova is based around the culture of ‘Phreaking’ – short for phone line hacking – which is an area, I must confess, I knew nothing about. Firmly rooted in the early days of the Third Doctor, it’s a story of intrigue, horror and heartbreak.

“Closing out the year is The Shattered Hourglass by Robert Napton. It’s the Tenth Doctor versus the Time Agency! The responsibility of time travellers is a theme Doctor Who often returns to, and was very prominent during the latter years of the Tenth Doctor’s run. Robert’s story puts that theme under the microscope, examining how the Doctor reacts to other people trying to fill that gap left by the Time Lord’s death.”