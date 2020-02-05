Where was The Pale Horse filmed?

Screenwriter Sarah Phelps is bringing her fifth Agatha Christie adaptation to BBC One with The Pale Horse, starring Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle) and Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner).

Advertisement

The story follows a wealthy man who discovers his name is on a list of people found in a dead woman’s shoe.

When it emerges that most of the people on the list have recently died, he goes looking for answers and becomes suspicious of a trio of witches living in a small nearby village.

Here’s where BBC One’s The Pale Horse was filmed…

Was The Pale Horse filmed in London?

While much of The Pale Horse is set in London, the series did not actually film in England’s capital city.

Rather, the production went to Bristol where it recreated 1960s London using various locations, including the prolific Bottle Yard Studios.

They have hosted a number of high profile films and TV shows in recent years, including Poldark, Broadchurch and Sherlock: The Abominable Bride.

The affluent Chelsea apartment of main character Mark Easterbrook was built on the studio lot, but the crew ventured out into the city for other major scenes.

Bristol’s Denmark Street was used to bring 1960s Soho to life, with West Mall in Clifton Village recreating popular central London location King’s Road.

Where in the UK were the Much Deeping scenes filmed?

One of The Pale Horse’s most memorable locations is that of Much Deeping, a village in the countryside with strange traditions and a link to Easterbrook’s late first wife.

These scenes were filmed in Bisley, a small village in Gloucestershire which had a population of just 2,142 people at the time of the 2011 census.

The Pale Horse pub that features in the series (and with which it shares a name) were shot in Bisley’s The Bear Inn, which doubles as a four-star hotel.

Advertisement

The Pale Horse airs on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 9th February