What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV shows available in the streaming universe, check out how to get the most from your subscription with all the best new releases to watch on Netflix.

Advertisement

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again…

Wednesday 5th February: The Pharmacist

Limited documentary series about a pharmacist in Louisiana who attempts to expose the rampant corruption behind the opioid crisis following the death of his son. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 4th February: Ragnarok

Norwegian coming-of-age sci-fi drama based on Norse mythology. In the small town of Edda, the inhabitants are perhaps not all who they claim to be… Watch on Netflix

Monday 3rd February: Lady Bird

Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated coming-of-age comedy starring Saoirse Ronan as an artistically inclined senior-year student. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 2nd February: Uncut Gems

Adam Sandler stars in this intense thriller about a jeweller with a gambling addiction, who lands in hot water with loan sharks he owes money to. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 1st February: My Neighbor Totoro

One of several Studio Ghibli films to land on the streaming service today, My Neighbor Totoro tells the story of two sisters who discover a friendly spirit in the form of a giant rabbit-like creature. Watch on Netflix

Friday 31st January: Bojack Horseman: season 6 – part 2

The alcoholic horse (voiced by Will Arnett) returns one last time as one of Netflix’s greatest shows draws to a close… Watch on Netflix

Thursday 30th January: The Stranger

Richard Armitage plays a family man who finds himself on a search to uncover the truth about the people closest to him in this drama based on Harlan Coben’s novel. Jennifer Saunders and Siobhan Finneran also star. Watch on Netflix