Universal Credit: Inside the Welfare State on BBC2 – everything you need to know

One of the current Conservative government’s most controversial policies, Universal Credit, is to be the subject of a new BBC documentary.

The series will look at cases in Peckham, Liverpool and Bolton from the perspective of government employees and those relying on the benefits system.

Here’s everything you need to know about Universal Credit: Inside the Welfare State…

What is Universal Credit: Inside the Welfare State about?

The documentary explores Universal Credit from the point of view of both government employees and those who rely on the controversial benefits system to support themselves. The first episode focuses on Peckham Jobcentre in London.

Rachel, who left her job to care for her elderly parents, now struggles to support her family on Universal Credit while having to cope with debt and depression. Jobcentre employee Karen finds herself faced with similar difficulties to her clients, and has to take a second job to support herself.

The programme also follows the difficulties faced by civil servants in overseeing sweeping changes to the benefits system.

Is there a review for Universal Credit: Inside the Welfare State?

Radio Times critic David Butcher had this to say about the programme:

“There’s a key scene in this first episode of a series about benefits, where the civil servant in charge of Universal Credit, Neil Couling, shows us a whiteboard in the Department for Work and Pensions called the “motherboard”.

Among the grids and numbers is a piece of paper stuck on that says “Pay claimants the right amount of money and on time”. It seems a modest aim but, as Neil tells us, “It has defeated the benefits system for the last 35 years.”

The series helps us understand why. Its strength is that we meet not just Neil at the top of the benefits bureaucracy but those at the bottom – officials at a Jobcentre in Peckham, south London, known as “work coaches”, and their claimants or “customers”.

In their sometimes testy encounters we see how Jobcentres have become a one-stop shop helping claimants with food bank vouchers, housing and childcare. As unemployed labourer Declan says, unhappily, ‘It’s like they’ve got a hold of your life.'”

When is Universal Credit: Inside the Welfare State on TV?

The documentary continues on BBC Two at 9pm on Tuesday 4th February 2020.