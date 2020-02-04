The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

None other than gangster film legend Al Pacino will be joining Alex and Matt tonight. The Godfather and The Irishman star will be discussing his role in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series Hunters. The Nazi-hunting action thriller is the actor’s first major TV role, and he will be joined on The One Show by co-star Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being a Wallflower).

Also performing tonight will be Dua Lipa, who’ll be chatting about her mission to get more women into positions of power in the music business.