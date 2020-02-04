The Metro: A Rail Life Story on ITV – everything you need to know

Keeping an underground rail system rolling on is no small feat, with tens of thousands of passengers boarding every single day.

A new series on ITV looks to reveal exactly what goes into daily life working on the network, taking you into the Tyne and Wear Metro at their busiest times.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Metro: A Rail Life Story…

What is The Metro: A Rail Life Story about?

The Metro: A Rail Life Story is a documentary following workers on the Tyne and Wear Metro – the UK’s largest metro system outside of London. In episode three, a train breaks down in a tunnel near the Metro’s busiest station, drawing attention to the worse-for-wear condition of many of the vehicles in the Metro fleet. This is only made even more obvious by inspection supervisor Wayne’s work repairing decaying sleepers.

Customer service manager Alan also has his work cut out when his quiet night is interrupted by an outbreak of anti-social behaviour.

The series is narrated by Zoe Hakin.

Where is The Metro: A Rail Life Story filmed?

The series is filmed all over the Tyne and Wear Metro system, located in North East England and serving Newcastle upon Tyne, Gateshead, South Tyneside, North Tyneside and Sunderland. The metro initially opened between 1980 and 1984.

When is The Metro: A Rail Life Story on ITV?

The next episode of The Metro: A Rail Life Story airs on ITV on Tuesday 4th February at 7.30pm.