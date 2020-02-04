Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Love Island’s Callum kisses new girl Molly and admits he doesn’t fancy Shaughna

Love Island’s Callum kisses new girl Molly and admits he doesn’t fancy Shaughna

Shaughna might not know it, but we think it's safe to say it's all over between her and Callum...

Screenshot 2020-02-04 at 11.27.12

Casa Amor has only been back for less than 24 hours, but it’s already tearing couples apart.

Advertisement

On Monday night’s episode of Love Island, Callum Jones had his head turned from his partner Shaughna Phillips, as he admitted he couldn’t keep his eyes off new girl Molly Smith.

And things are set to heat up on tonight’s episode as the 23-year-old scaffolder shares a kiss with Molly, 25.

In the preview for Tuesday’s episode, the boys can be seen playing some raunchy games with the new girls. During the game, Manchester-born Molly is told to kiss the tallest boy, so plants a huge snog on Callum.

But when poor Shaughna hears about the game and realises her beau is the tallest boy, she drops her heads into her hands.

Callum is later seen chatting to Finley Tapp about his love triangle with Shaughna and Molly. And it sounds like this trio could be turned into a duo pretty soon – with Callum drawn to Molly, is Shaughna yesterday’s news?

“Every time I look at her, there’s a sexual attraction,” he says about Molly as he looks off into the distance.

Finn then quizzes him and asks if he felt the same way with Shaughna, but Callum’s worried expression says it all.

Later on in the Beach Hut, Cal gushes over Molly, saying: “Molly from Manchester, what can I say? As soon as she walked through the door I think everything thought: ‘She’s a rocket.'”

Love Island's Callum and Molly (©ITV)
Love Island’s Callum and Molly (©ITV)

It comes after Molly asked if she could join him in his bed the night before.

As the pair chatted on the day beds, the model said: “I feel like if you don’t mind, I’d like to get in with you as I feel comfortable.”

And Callum didn’t hesitate, as he immediately told her: “Jump in.”

Shaughna had her suspicions about Callum, who failed to leave her a gift like the other guys did for their girls.

After admitting to the new boys that she didn’t trust him, she expressed her fears that it was “out of sight, out of mind,” with Callum.

So, could Shaughna come face-to-face with her worst fear when Callum returns to the main villa?

Advertisement

Love Island airs weeknights and Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm

Tags

All about Love Island

Screenshot 2020-02-04 at 11.27.12
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep23 on ITV2 Pictured: Callum and Molly chat. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Callum’s head turns for Molly in Casa Amor – but what about Shaughna?

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep23 on ITV2 Pictured: Nas gets a text about Casa Amor. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

What happened on Love Island last night? Everything you need to know

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep19 on ITV2 Pictured: Jess and Mike. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island’s Mike lays it on thick with Jess as Luke M rages in dramatic first look

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep23 on ITV2 Pictured: The boys leave for Casa Amor. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island set for heartache as Casa Amor returns – what will happen?