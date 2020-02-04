Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Love Island’s Nas kisses Eva behind Demi’s back and admits his head “could be turned”

Love Island’s Nas kisses Eva behind Demi’s back and admits his head “could be turned”

The curse of Casa Amor strikes again!

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep24 on ITV2 Pictured: Eva kisses Nas during the Raunchy Races challenge. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island fans know things can get pretty heated once Casa Amor returns – take last year for instance, when Michael Griffiths returned with new girl Joanna Chimonides while his partner Amber Gill was waiting for him in the Main Villa.

Advertisement

Nobody expected it then, and many probably won’t be expecting what’s about to happen on tonight’s show to go down either.

In a teaser clip for tonight, Nas Majeed – who has been a firm favourite with fans – kisses new girl Eva Zapico, despite being coupled up with Demi Jones.

The 23-year-old builder snogs her during tonight’s challenge as the villas go head-to-head in a game called Raunchy Races.

In the challenge, which involves several of the islanders locking lips, the shortest boy and girl are told they have to kiss.

Nas and Eva then share a lingering kiss with one another as the other contestants watch on.

Their passionate kiss comes after Nas admitted his head “could be turned” by the stunning recruitment consultant.

And fans are now convinced he’ll be doing a Michael and ditching Demi.

“Nas wtf you were our king. Stop flirting with Eva,” one wrote on Twitter.

Another added: “Gotta say though out of all the boys and girls it will be the biggest shock ever if Nas turns to Eva because he’s been the most innocent one there since day one. Like I said, true colours WILL be revealed.”

But while some might be mourning Demi and Nas’ love affair, many are here for Nas’ new romance, with viewers calling for him to make it official with Eva.

“Nas should hook up with Eva,” one said.

“Nas and Eva makes every bit of sense though,” another added.

Echoing the same thoughts, a third wrote: “Omg I AM SO HERE FOR NAS AND EVA.”

And judging by Demi’s behaviour, she might not be too bothered either as she seems to be getting very close to new boy George Day.

In scenes set to air tonight, George will make his feelings known to Demi, saying: “As soon as I walked in it was you. For me, you stand out.”

And during the Raunchy Races challenge, the 21-year-old will also share a kiss with George, who then tells her: “You’re mustard and I’m having you on toast.”

And the award for The Worst Chat Up Line goes to…

Advertisement

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9pm

Tags

All about Love Island

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep24 on ITV2 Pictured: Eva kisses Nas during the Raunchy Races challenge. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screenshot 2020-02-04 at 11.27.12

Love Island’s Callum kisses new girl Molly and admits he doesn’t fancy Shaughna

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep23 on ITV2 Pictured: Nas gets a text about Casa Amor. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

What happened on Love Island last night? Everything you need to know

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Sophie Piper. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Sophie plans to slide into ex Connor’s DMs after being dumped from the Love Island villa

Love Island Winter 2020 line-up (ITV)

Winter Sun Meet the 2020 Love Island contestants