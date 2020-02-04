Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency Channel 4 – everything you need to know

A new series explores the cases of NHS staff in Nottinghamshire dealing with mental health emergencies.

Mental health problems are a growing issue in the UK right now, particularly among teenagers and young adults as the most recent episode shows.

Here’s everything you need to know about Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency…

What is Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency about?

In the next episode the crisis team must decide if a 15-year-old boy brought into A&E after trying to kill himself is safe to be sent home, or if he needs to be admitted to a psychiatric ward. As staffing shortages impact mental health services, personnel often find themselves forced to determine what the least harmful option for their patients is.

Among the cases they are struggling to keep safe are a man with schizophrenia, depression, acute anxiety and psychogenic seizures who no longer qualifies for the support he relies on, and a woman with a personality disorder who has attempted suicide 15 times in the last three years.

Is there a review of Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency?

Radio Times critic Jane Rackham had this to say about the hard-hitting documentary:

Josh is 15 and in A&E after a suicide attempt. He’s one of three people in this doc who are being treated by the overstretched mental health team in Nottinghamshire. “We’ve got a crisis ourselves,” says CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service) crisis nurse Steph Langley about staff shortages.

This is desperately sad to watch: the understandable frustrations at not getting help quickly enough, the guilt felt by a parent whose child wants to die, the pain you can see as someone struggles with anxiety or schizophrenia or a personality disorder. Meanwhile Steph and team continue trying to help people manage themselves. “I will never lose hope for people,” she says.

When is Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency on TV?

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday 4th February at 10pm.