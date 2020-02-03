Mary Beard’s Shock of the Nude on BBC2 – everything you need to know

The art world is no stranger to nude imagery, and classicist Mary Beard wants to get to the bottom (no pun intended) of its legacy and place in the modern world.

Shock of the Nude is a two-part documentary that aims to do just that, looking at famous works and considering how they should be interpreted in an ever-changing landscape.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mary Beard’s Shock of the Nude…

What is Shock of the Nude with Mary Beard about?

The classicist examines the nude in western art and its troubling power to provoke ideas about gender, sex and moral transgression. Mary starts with a statue of Aphrodite by Praxiteles and Titian’s Venus of Urbino, asking how a woman like her should respond to the artworks. She then considers the challenge of depicting the female nude for a woman artist by looking at the work of 17th-century painter Artemisia Gentileschi. In a life-drawing class, Mary joins a hen party as they attempt to sketch a naked man.

Is there a review?

RadioTimes critic Alison Graham said:

A cheery conservator at a Cork art gallery carefully chips at a modesty-preserving fig leaf on a male nude statue as Mary Beard happily notes: “It’s like a brutal version of dentistry.” Says the conservator: “I’m not going to your dentist, Mary.”

Beard is observing a project at Crawford Art Gallery to remove the fig leaves from a series of 200-year-old sculptures of males. The leaves were added some time after the statues were cast. So what’s underneath? “He’s still got his balls,” marvels Beard. Though the gentleman is missing a valuable piece of his anatomy. Ouch.

In a breezy two-part documentary Beard looks at the curious history of the nude, mainly the female nude and its titillation of the male gaze, and recent controversies, including the removal from a gallery of John William Waterhouse’s Hylas and the Nymphs.

What time is Shock of the Nude with Mary Beard on BBC2?

Shock of the Nude airs on BBC2 at 9pm on Monday 3rd February 2020.