The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Absolutely Fabulous legend Jennifer Saunders has a busy 2020 lined up, with prominent roles in the plays Blithe Spirit and Sister Act, as well as Netflix’s thriller The Stranger. The star will be joining Alex and Matt for a chat, as will best-selling author Jacqueline Wilson.

The writer of heartbreaking children’s books like Double Act and Diamond Girls will take a trip back to her childhood home.

Meanwhile, Longleat’s koala keepers James and Graeme travel to Australia to help animals injured in the bush fires.