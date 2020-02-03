Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa...

125583

The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

Advertisement

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Absolutely Fabulous legend Jennifer Saunders has a busy 2020 lined up, with prominent roles in the plays Blithe Spirit and Sister Act, as well as Netflix’s thriller The Stranger. The star will be joining Alex and Matt for a chat, as will best-selling author Jacqueline Wilson.

The writer of heartbreaking children’s books like Double Act and Diamond Girls will take a trip back to her childhood home.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Longleat’s koala keepers James and Graeme travel to Australia to help animals injured in the bush fires.

Tags

All about The One Show

125583
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

136009.c08d2d5a-a6c2-4273-89df-3ff0c1df76f9

Alex Jones returned to The One Show last night and viewers were thrilled

119236

On tonight Daniel Radcliffe is on The One Show!

103389

Bill Turnbull is going to be on The One Show – but where’s he going to sit?!

Children in Need’s Rickshaw Challenge is back – with a little help from Alex Jones