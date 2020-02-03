What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV shows available in the streaming universe, check out how to get the most from your subscription with all the best new releases to watch on Netflix.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again…

Monday 3rd February: Lady Bird

Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated coming-of-age comedy starring Saoirse Ronan as an artistically inclined senior-year student. Watch Lady Bird on Netflix

Sunday 2nd February: Uncut Gems

Adam Sandler stars in this intense thriller about a jeweller with a gambling addiction, who lands in hot water with loan sharks he owes money to. Watch Uncut Gems on Netflix

Saturday 1st February: My Neighbour Totoro

One of several Studio Ghibli films to land on the streaming service today, My Neighbour Totoro tells the story of two sisters who discover a friendly spirit in the form of a giant rabbit-like creature. Watch My Neighbour Totoro on Netflix

Friday 31st January: Bojack Horseman: season 6 – part 2

The alcoholic horse (voiced by Will Arnett) returns one last time as one of Netflix’s greatest shows draws to a close… Watch on Netflix

Thursday 30th January: The Stranger

Richard Armitage plays a family man who finds himself on a search to uncover the truth about the people closest to him in this drama based on Harlan Coben’s novel. Jennifer Saunders and Siobhan Finneran also star. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 29th January: Next in Fashion

Queer Eye’s Tan France teams up with model and presenter Alexa Chung to host a competition to discover the next big name in fashion. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 28th January: The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress’s controversial website Goop comes to life with this docu-series exploring ideas and pushing boundaries regarding healthy living. With everything from jumping into freezing cold water to the female orgasm, viewers are sure to find a topic that intrigues… Watch on Netflix

Monday 27th January: Phantom Thread

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar-nominated period drama starring Daniel Day Lewis in his final film role. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 26th January: Vir Das: for India

In the comedy special the comedian explores India’s history, including its traditions and culture… Watch on Netflix

Saturday 25th January: The Ranch: the Final Season (part 8)

The comedy starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott is back for one more run… Watch on Netflix