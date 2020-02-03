Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Sophie plans to slide into ex Connor’s DMs after being dumped from the Love Island villa

Sophie plans to slide into ex Connor’s DMs after being dumped from the Love Island villa

The ex-Love Island contestant opens up about her villa experience and why she’s not giving up on Connor

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Sophie Piper. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

She’s one of the latest contestants to be dumped from the Love Island winter villa, but Sophie Piper has no worries about her love life.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old – who was sent packing on Sunday night’s episode – hopes to rekindle her romance with Connor Durman, who she was coupled up with on the show before he was dumped.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com after leaving the villa, she said: “I can’t wait to see Connor when I get back, it would be nice to go on a few dates and see what happens.”

She added: “I am very nervous to speak to him. I keep thinking, ‘Will he even answer a DM?’ because I don’t have his number! I am so excited to speak to him and see him.

“It would be nice to think we can pick up where we left off. It’d be starting from the beginning and going on dates.”

Last week, Connor was dumped from the villa after the islanders decided to save Sophie instead of him in a shock dumping.

Shaughna and Sophie later locked horns, as the former questioned Sophie’s motive for staying despite Connor having left.

So, why didn’t Sophie walk with Connor?

“I definitely was debating it because I just thought, there’s no way I can get to know someone else like I did with him all over again. I didn’t want to either. But at the same time, I didn’t want my experience to end from me leaving off my own back so that’s why I wanted to stay,” she explained.

Love Island's Sophie and Connor (©ITV)
Love Island’s Sophie and Connor (©ITV)

Despite not leaving with her man, Sophie admits she has no regrets about her journey on the ITV show – apart from lying to Connagh Howard about kissing Connor when they were coupled up.

She said: “The only thing I regret is saying the false truth to Connagh about me kissing Connor. In situations like that, I get nervous. That’s the only thing I’d change because he’s such a lovely boy.”

On the topic of “game playing”, Sophie pointed all but one finger towards Mike Boateng, saying: “The only tiny game player would be Mike because some of his moves don’t add up, but I’m sure he doesn’t mean anything maliciously.”

With the other, she seemed to sway towards Luke Trotman – who is coupled up with Siannise Fudge – as she thinks his head could turn when Casa Amor returns tonight.

“I feel like Luke T will have his head turned. I think Siânnise would be loyal, but I feel his head could turn,” she revealed.

We didn’t see that coming!

Advertisement

Love Island airs weeknights and Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm

Tags

All about Love Island

Love Island Wallace
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Love Island Nas

What happened on Love Island last night? Everything you need to know

Alexi Eraclides Love Island

Love Island 2020’s Casa Amor cast – meet the contestants set to cause a stir

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep19 on ITV2 Pictured: Jess and Mike. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island’s Mike lays it on thick with Jess as Luke M rages in dramatic first look

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep23 on ITV2 Pictured: The boys leave for Casa Amor. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island set for heartache as Casa Amor returns – what will happen?