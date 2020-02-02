Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Will there be a Casa Amor twist in Winter Love Island?

Will there be a Casa Amor twist in Winter Love Island?

Love Island's winter version is upon us and while excitement builds, there's sure to be plenty of twists and turns along the way. But will Casa Amor be back?

Casa Amor Love Island (ITV)

Love Island fans are rejoicing over not one but two seasons of their favourite ITV2 show in 2020.

Advertisement

With the winter version set to grip the nation, what kinds of twists can we expect in this new series?

Will there be a Casa Amor in Love Island 2020?

Yes! A secret second villa will feature in the 2020 Winter series.

What is Love Island’s Casa Amor?

Casa Amor often shows up towards the middle of each Love Island series.

It was first introduced in season three, which aired in 2017, and certainly caught viewers’ attention.

In a twist of fate, bosses introduced a second villa to the show, called Casa Amor.

Just a stone’s throw from the original villa, new islanders reside there in a bid to tempt the originals away from their couples – if they manage to turn any heads, they get to stay as a fully-fledged islander.

Who are the Casa Amor bombshells?

You can find out more information about each new contestant here.

Jade Affleck

Jade Affleck Love Island

Priscilla Anyabu

Priscilla Anyabu Love Island

Jamie McCann

Jamie McCann Love Island

Molly Smith

Molly Smith Love Island

Eva Zapico

Eva Zapico Love Island

Natalia Zoppa

Natalia Zoppa love island

Biggs Chris

Biggs Chris Love Island

George Day

George Day Love Island

Alexi Eraclides

Alexi Eraclides Love Island

Josh Kempton

Josh Kempton Love Island

Ched Uzor

Ched Uzor Love Island

Jordan Waobikeze

Jordan Waobikeze Love Island

What are some of the most memorable moments from Casa Amor?

Casa Amor has been home to some of the biggest twists of recent years.

In 2017, eventual winner Kem Cetinay had been going steady with Amber Davies, but Chyna Ellis turned his head and the pair got very close indeed.

The next year, Josh Denzel famously dumped Georgia “Loyal” Steel when he found himself drawn to Kaz Crossley.

And just six months ago, Michael Griffiths decided to dump fan-favourite Amber Gill for Joanna Chimonides while Anna Vakili was drawn to Ovi Soko, despite being in a romantic coupling with Jordan Hames.

Advertisement

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Saturday 12th January 2020.

Tags

You might like

Love Island Winter 2020 line-up (ITV)

Opinion "Winter Love Island is a terrible idea"

Love Island logo

Winter Sun Meet the 2020 Love Island contestants

Love Island Winter 2020 line-up (ITV)

Message! Everything you need to know about Winter Love Island

Laura Whitmore

Who is new Love Island host Laura Whitmore?