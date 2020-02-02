Libby Clegg “absolutely gutted” to miss Dancing on Ice with illness

Hours after Caprice Bourret confirmed her departure from Dancing on Ice, fellow contestant Libby Clegg has announced she’s had to pull out of Sunday night’s show due to illness.

Suffering from gastroenteritis throughout the week, the Paralympian has been advised by doctors to rest from the ITV contest. However, Clegg will return to the competition next week.

Confirming the news on Twitter, Dancing on Ice wished the skater a speedy recovery.

Unfortunately due to illness and on the advice of the #DancingOnIce medical staff, @LibbyClegg will not be able to skate on tonight’s show. Wishing you all the best Libby – we’ll miss you tonight, but rest up and we hope to see you back next week! ???? pic.twitter.com/1Mt4Dz2nTg — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 2, 2020

Taking to Instagram, Clegg herself said she was “absolutely gutted” to miss this week’s show.

Clegg isn’t the only Dancing on Ice contestant to contract a bug, with Maura Higgins struggling with illness earlier this week.

Posting a picture snuggled up in bed on Instagram, the Love Island star wrote: “My training was cancelled today as my temperature was too high! Praying I’m good for Sunday but might need a miracle.”

Fortunately, Higgins later recovered and is expected to appear in tonight’s show.

Earlier today, ITV confirmed that businesswoman and model Caprice Bourret had permanently left the competition. Reasons for her departure have not yet been confirmed.

The contestant recently split from her professional dance partner Hamish Gaman, Bourret later pairing up with Oscar Peters.

Gaman remains a dancer on the show, participating in the professional group routines. However, he later said on Twitter he was “not okay” following the separation.

Dancing on Ice airs on Sundays at 6pm on ITV