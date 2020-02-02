Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Libby Clegg “absolutely gutted” to miss Dancing on Ice with illness

Libby Clegg “absolutely gutted” to miss Dancing on Ice with illness

The Paralympian will return to the ITV show next week

Dancing on Ice Libby Clegg

Hours after Caprice Bourret confirmed her departure from Dancing on Ice, fellow contestant Libby Clegg has announced she’s had to pull out of Sunday night’s show due to illness.

Advertisement

Suffering from gastroenteritis throughout the week, the Paralympian has been advised by doctors to rest from the ITV contest. However, Clegg will return to the competition next week.

Confirming the news on Twitter, Dancing on Ice wished the skater a speedy recovery.

Taking to Instagram, Clegg herself said she was “absolutely gutted” to miss this week’s show.

Clegg isn’t the only Dancing on Ice contestant to contract a bug, with Maura Higgins struggling with illness earlier this week.

Posting a picture snuggled up in bed on Instagram, the Love Island star wrote: “My training was cancelled today as my temperature was too high! Praying I’m good for Sunday but might need a miracle.”

Fortunately, Higgins later recovered and is expected to appear in tonight’s show.

Earlier today, ITV confirmed that businesswoman and model Caprice Bourret had permanently left the competition. Reasons for her departure have not yet been confirmed.

The contestant recently split from her professional dance partner Hamish Gaman, Bourret later pairing up with Oscar Peters.

Gaman remains a dancer on the show, participating in the professional group routines. However, he later said on Twitter he was “not okay” following the separation.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice airs on Sundays at 6pm on ITV

Tags

All about Dancing on Ice

dancing_on_ice_at_christmas_01
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 7th January 2020 From ITV Studios Dancing On Ice: SR12 on ITV Pictured: Caprice. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Caprice Bourret confirmed to have left Dancing On Ice

Dancing on ice

How to vote on Dancing on Ice 2020

Plan B: don’t call me a chav

Spooks: can we trust Harry Pearce?