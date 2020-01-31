Winterwatch on BBC 2 – Everything you need to know

Winterwatch is back for another run of chronicling the exploits of British wildlife through the coldest months of the year.

Spinning out of the success of Springwatch and Autumnwatch, this edition of the show has been a consistent fixture of BBC Two’s schedule since 2012.

Here is what you need to know about the latest episode of Winterwatch…

What is Winterwatch about and who is hosting?

Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Gillian Burke and Iolo Williams present a week of programmes live from the Cairngorms, showcasing wildlife stories recorded across the UK. In the final episode, they review the events of the last week, as well as reflect on an eventful year. There’s a lot to think about, including three species of egrets now breeding in Britain, butterflies on the wing all year round and record-breaking temperatures in the Scottish Highlands.

As well as tackling these changes, the hosts will predict what’s in store for future winters.

Is there a review for Winterwatch?

This is what Radio Times critic Jane Rackham had to say about the first episode…

“Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Gillian Burke are wearing their warmest padded jackets, woolly hats and snow boots, because once again, along with Iolo Williams, they’re in the Cairngorms National Park, one of the coldest places in the UK but also a remarkable haven for wildlife and a terrific barometer of the changing climate.

“The team have been shining head torches into bird boxes and turning thermal cameras onto nocturnal creatures since 2013. In the last series we saw pine martens snuggled up in their nest and a brown hare scampering across a field, plus an update on Freya the golden eagle. So expect similar things this year, although, nature being red in tooth and claw, we should also be prepared for some distressing footage.

“The Animal Winter Olympics (starring weight-lifting badgers and acrobatic red squirrels) sounds fun, though.”

What time is Winterwatch on BBC Two?

Winterwatch concludes on BBC Two at 8.30pm on Friday 31st January 2020.