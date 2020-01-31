Would I Lie to You – everything you need to know

Host Rob Brydon and team captains Lee Mack and David Mitchell are back for another series of the BBC1 panel show, where guests reveal embarrassing personal tales — and the other panellists must deduce whether they’re fact or fiction.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Would I Lie to You? on TV?

Would I Lie to You? season 13 airs on Fridays at 9pm on BBC1. You can also watch each episode on iPlayer shortly after it airs.

Who is the host of Would I Lie to You?

Rob Brydon is a presenter, comedian and actor. As well as hosting Would I Lie to You, the Welshman is best known for appearing in Gavin & Stacey and presenting his late-night chat show The Rob Brydon Show.

Team captain David Mitchell is famous for his role as Mark in Peep Show, while Lee Mack wrote and starred in sitcom Not Going Out.

What’s going to happen?

Guests Jo Brand, Simon Day, Kiri Pritchard-McClean and Hening Wehn join team captains Mack and Mitchell to cover the truth from their rivals. This is what Radio Times‘s writer David Butcher had to say about it:

Tonight, the show gets self-referential. When silent guest Christina comes on for the “This Is My” round, David Mitchell tells the opposing team: “This is Christina. When my list of implausible things that have happened to me that I can use on Would I Lie to You?? blew away, she returned it to me.” It’s enjoyable watching Mitchell try to keep that claim afloat, and Lee Mack gets another tall tale to tell, about a mnemonic he uses to make sure he has packed everything for his holidays (lipstick, mostly, it turns out).

Simon Day, Henning Wehn, Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Jo Brand make up the teams and Rob Brydon does some terrible beat-boxing. His rapping is even worse.