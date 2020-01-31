Who is The Masked Singer? Spoilers, theories and clues revealed

It’s by far one of the strangest and zaniest shows on television; The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm.

For those of you not familiar with the premise, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities take on elaborate and bewildering nature-themed disguises and belt out a number of classics while our panel has to figure out who is behind the mask.

We’ve looked at the clues and the evidence, and we’re going to try and guess along with the panel about who is behind the mask.

Who is Fox?

Fox – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Call Me – Blondie

Week 2: On the Radio – Donna Summer

Week 3: On My Own – From Les Misérables

Clues:

Collects teapots

Found on the East End

Likes to spend time in the country

Silver fox

Party animal

Guesses:

Denise Van Outen

Samantha Womack

Rita Simons

Kellie Bright

Who is Monster?

Monster – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Happy – Pharrell

Week 2: Can’t Help Falling In Love With You – Elvis Presley

Week 3: Don’t Cha – Pussycat Dolls

Clues:

American accent

Feasted on a lot of awards

Large monster arms

Hero is Tony Hadley

Big, bright and bold personality

Teased he is Cee Lo Green

Sand Don’t Cha – A song produced by Cee Lo Green

Guesses:

Cee Lo Green

LL Cool J

Jamie Foxx

Big Narstie

will.i.am

Who is Octopus?

Octopus – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Part of Your World – The Little Mermaid

Week 2: Splish Splash – Bobby Darin

Week 3: Diamonds Are Forever – Shirley Bassey

Clues:

Does weight training

Has links to catwalks

Wants to be a “role model”

Maybe American

Signed a record-breaking deal

Australian – links to Jason Donovan in Neighbours

Linked to The Apprentice

Linked to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Emmerdale star?

Guesses:

Laura Whitmore

Kylie Minogue

Danni Minogue

Holly Valance

Ashley Roberts

Courtney Act

Who is Queen Bee?

Queen Bee – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Alive – Sia

Week 2: Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

Week 3: Girl On Fire – Alicia Keys

Clues:

Child star/famous when she was younger

A wild card

Several accents

Joker of the pack

Law maker

Activist

Guesses:

Nicola Roberts

Jesy Nelson

Charlotte Church

Who is Duck?

Duck – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Like a Virgin – Madonna

Week 2: Living on a Prayer – Bon Jovi

Week 3: Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 2 – Stormzy

Clues:

Speaks German and Italian

Once had 850,000 people sing happy birthday to her

She once sang happy birthday to someone “legendary”

Can be a “softie”

Sporty and likes to push herself

Shy and quiet

Guesses:

Diane Abbott

Denise Lewis

Skin

Mel C

Dame Kelly Holmes

Lucie Donlan

Who is Unicorn?

Unicorn – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Babooshka – Kate Bush

Week 2: Juice – Lizzo

Week 3: Sharp Dressed Man – ZZ Top

Clues:

Grew up on a small island but was drawn to the big city

A show pony who loves to stand out from the crowd

Travelled on a private plane

American/Canadian accent

Uses John Barrowman’s phrase – “Fabulous”

Linked to Glee

Guesses:

Kevin McHale

John Barrowman

Matthew Morrison

Adam Lambert

Jake Shears

Who is Hedgehog?

Hedgehog – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Black Magic – Little Mix

Week 2: Shine – Take That

Week 3: Don’t Look Back In Anger – Oasis

Clues:

Likes being in an ensemble and can’t wait to have a ball

Had a job which means he died every night at 8.30pm

More active at night

More introverted than you might think

Connections to Phantom of the Opera and Hairspray

Guesses:

Michael Ball

Alfie Boe

Michael Crawford

Jack Whitehall

