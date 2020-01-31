Who is The Masked Singer? Spoilers, theories and clues revealed
Who could be hiding behind these elaborate costumes?
It’s by far one of the strangest and zaniest shows on television; The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm.
For those of you not familiar with the premise, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities take on elaborate and bewildering nature-themed disguises and belt out a number of classics while our panel has to figure out who is behind the mask.
We’ve looked at the clues and the evidence, and we’re going to try and guess along with the panel about who is behind the mask.
Who is Fox?
Fox – Songs, Clues, Guesses
Songs:
Week 1: Call Me – Blondie
Week 2: On the Radio – Donna Summer
Week 3: On My Own – From Les Misérables
Clues:
- Collects teapots
- Found on the East End
- Likes to spend time in the country
- Silver fox
- Party animal
Guesses:
- Denise Van Outen
- Samantha Womack
- Rita Simons
- Kellie Bright
Who is Monster?
Monster – Songs, Clues, Guesses
Songs:
Week 1: Happy – Pharrell
Week 2: Can’t Help Falling In Love With You – Elvis Presley
Week 3: Don’t Cha – Pussycat Dolls
Clues:
- American accent
- Feasted on a lot of awards
- Large monster arms
- Hero is Tony Hadley
- Big, bright and bold personality
- Teased he is Cee Lo Green
- Sand Don’t Cha – A song produced by Cee Lo Green
Guesses:
- Cee Lo Green
- LL Cool J
- Jamie Foxx
- Big Narstie
- will.i.am
Who is Octopus?
Octopus – Songs, Clues, Guesses
Songs:
Week 1: Part of Your World – The Little Mermaid
Week 2: Splish Splash – Bobby Darin
Week 3: Diamonds Are Forever – Shirley Bassey
Clues:
- Does weight training
- Has links to catwalks
- Wants to be a “role model”
- Maybe American
- Signed a record-breaking deal
- Australian – links to Jason Donovan in Neighbours
- Linked to The Apprentice
- Linked to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
- Emmerdale star?
Guesses:
- Laura Whitmore
- Kylie Minogue
- Danni Minogue
- Holly Valance
- Ashley Roberts
- Courtney Act
Who is Queen Bee?
Queen Bee – Songs, Clues, Guesses
Songs:
Week 1: Alive – Sia
Week 2: Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
Week 3: Girl On Fire – Alicia Keys
Clues:
- Child star/famous when she was younger
- A wild card
- Several accents
- Joker of the pack
- Law maker
- Activist
Guesses:
- Nicola Roberts
- Jesy Nelson
- Charlotte Church
Who is Duck?
Duck – Songs, Clues, Guesses
Songs:
Week 1: Like a Virgin – Madonna
Week 2: Living on a Prayer – Bon Jovi
Week 3: Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 2 – Stormzy
Clues:
- Speaks German and Italian
- Once had 850,000 people sing happy birthday to her
- She once sang happy birthday to someone “legendary”
- Can be a “softie”
- Sporty and likes to push herself
- Shy and quiet
Guesses:
- Diane Abbott
- Denise Lewis
- Skin
- Mel C
- Dame Kelly Holmes
- Lucie Donlan
Who is Unicorn?
Unicorn – Songs, Clues, Guesses
Songs:
Week 1: Babooshka – Kate Bush
Week 2: Juice – Lizzo
Week 3: Sharp Dressed Man – ZZ Top
Clues:
- Grew up on a small island but was drawn to the big city
- A show pony who loves to stand out from the crowd
- Travelled on a private plane
- American/Canadian accent
- Uses John Barrowman’s phrase – “Fabulous”
- Linked to Glee
Guesses:
- Kevin McHale
- John Barrowman
- Matthew Morrison
- Adam Lambert
- Jake Shears
Who is Hedgehog?
Hedgehog – Songs, Clues, Guesses
Songs:
Week 1: Black Magic – Little Mix
Week 2: Shine – Take That
Week 3: Don’t Look Back In Anger – Oasis
Clues:
- Likes being in an ensemble and can’t wait to have a ball
- Had a job which means he died every night at 8.30pm
- More active at night
- More introverted than you might think
- Connections to Phantom of the Opera and Hairspray
Guesses:
- Michael Ball
- Alfie Boe
- Michael Crawford
- Jack Whitehall