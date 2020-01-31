Accessibility Links

Who is The Masked Singer? Spoilers, theories and clues revealed

Who could be hiding behind these elaborate costumes?

©ITV/Bandicoot TV

It’s by far one of the strangest and zaniest shows on television; The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm.

For those of you not familiar with the premise, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities take on elaborate and bewildering nature-themed disguises and belt out a number of classics while our panel has to figure out who is behind the mask.

We’ve looked at the clues and the evidence, and we’re going to try and guess along with the panel about who is behind the mask.

Who is Fox?

Fox The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Fox – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Call Me – Blondie

Week 2: On the Radio – Donna Summer

Week 3: On My Own – From Les Misérables

Clues:

  • Collects teapots
  • Found on the East End
  • Likes to spend time in the country
  • Silver fox
  • Party animal

Guesses:

  • Denise Van Outen
  • Samantha Womack
  • Rita Simons
  • Kellie Bright

Read more about who Fox is here.

Who is Monster?

Monster The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Monster – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Happy – Pharrell

Week 2: Can’t Help Falling In Love With You – Elvis Presley

Week 3: Don’t Cha – Pussycat Dolls

Clues:

  • American accent
  • Feasted on a lot of awards
  • Large monster arms
  • Hero is Tony Hadley
  • Big, bright and bold personality
  • Teased he is Cee Lo Green
  • Sand Don’t Cha – A song produced by Cee Lo Green

Guesses:

  • Cee Lo Green
  • LL Cool J
  • Jamie Foxx
  • Big Narstie
  • will.i.am

Read more about who Monster is here.

Who is Octopus?

Octopus The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Octopus – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Part of Your World – The Little Mermaid

Week 2: Splish Splash – Bobby Darin

Week 3: Diamonds Are Forever – Shirley Bassey

Clues:

  • Does weight training
  • Has links to catwalks
  • Wants to be a “role model”
  • Maybe American
  • Signed a record-breaking deal
  • Australian – links to Jason Donovan in Neighbours
  • Linked to The Apprentice
  • Linked to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
  • Emmerdale star?

Guesses:

  • Laura Whitmore
  • Kylie Minogue
  • Danni Minogue
  • Holly Valance
  • Ashley Roberts
  • Courtney Act

Read more about who Octopus is here.

Who is Queen Bee?

Queen Bee The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Queen Bee – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Alive – Sia

Week 2: Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

Week 3: Girl On Fire – Alicia Keys

Clues:

  • Child star/famous when she was younger
  • A wild card
  • Several accents
  • Joker of the pack
  • Law maker
  • Activist

Guesses:

  • Nicola Roberts
  • Jesy Nelson
  • Charlotte Church

Read more about who Queen Bee is here.

Who is Duck?

Masked Singer Duck ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Duck – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Like a Virgin – Madonna

Week 2: Living on a Prayer – Bon Jovi

Week 3: Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 2 – Stormzy

Clues:

  • Speaks German and Italian
  • Once had 850,000 people sing happy birthday to her
  • She once sang happy birthday to someone “legendary”
  • Can be a “softie”
  • Sporty and likes to push herself
  • Shy and quiet

Guesses:

  • Diane Abbott
  • Denise Lewis
  • Skin
  • Mel C
  • Dame Kelly Holmes
  • Lucie Donlan

Read more about who Duck is here.

Who is Unicorn?

Unicorn The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Unicorn – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Babooshka – Kate Bush

Week 2: Juice – Lizzo

Week 3: Sharp Dressed Man – ZZ Top

Clues:

  • Grew up on a small island but was drawn to the big city
  • A show pony who loves to stand out from the crowd
  • Travelled on a private plane
  • American/Canadian accent
  • Uses John Barrowman’s phrase – “Fabulous”
  • Linked to Glee

Guesses:

  • Kevin McHale
  • John Barrowman
  • Matthew Morrison
  • Adam Lambert
  • Jake Shears

Read more about who Unicorn is here.

Who is Hedgehog?

Hedgehog ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Hedgehog – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Black Magic – Little Mix

Week 2: Shine – Take That

Week 3: Don’t Look Back In Anger – Oasis

Clues:

  • Likes being in an ensemble and can’t wait to have a ball
  • Had a job which means he died every night at 8.30pm
  • More active at night
  • More introverted than you might think
  • Connections to Phantom of the Opera and Hairspray

Guesses:

  • Michael Ball
  • Alfie Boe
  • Michael Crawford
  • Jack Whitehall
Read more about who Hedgehog is here.

