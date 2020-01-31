Accessibility Links

Love Island’s Mike and Luke M go head-to-head over Jess as she makes surprising revelation in first look

It's all kicking off now

The gloves are well and truly off between Love Island contestants Mike Boateng and Luke Mabbott.

The pair have been coming closer and closer to erupting with each other and it seems Friday’s episode could be the night.

It’s all over Jess Gale, who is currently coupled up with Luke M, but Mike – after being dumped by Leanne Amaning – wants her for himself.

Mike has been chasing the blonde beauty for the past couple of nights and it seems his behaviour might have started to really annoy Luke now.

The northerner pulls the former policeman for a chat in Love Island’s first look.

Luke explains: “There’s only so much you can take. I know you’re going to talk to her, but pulling her so much today…”

Mike snaps back: “Have I? Or has she just gravitated towards me?

“You came up mid-conversation, sat down, interrupted, and then grabbed her. Fair enough my arm was around her, the girl was cold. You didn’t provide a jacket for her, Mr Gentleman.”

With a smile on his face, Mike continues: “Naturally she’ll pick me because I’m more of her type.”

Luke, who doesn’t seem up for the joke, continues: “To me, it seems you’re a bit insecure. Let’s let this run its natural course.

“I know you’re going to char to her and stuff. We’ll just have to see how it pans out.”

Love Island’s Mike and Luke M clash (ITV)

Jess, who clearly has a decision to make, opens up on the drama to the girls and explains she doesn’t actually think she fancies Luke.

“I think I could fancy Luke,” Jess sighs. “I think I want to fancy Luke. I’m happy with him and I like the way things are going and I’m hopeful that things are going to go well.

“I need to give it more time. Now, my doubts with Luke could potentially push me towards Mike.”

But who will Jess choose when she needs to?

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 from 9pm. 

