Winterwatch on BBC 2 – Everything you need to know

Winterwatch is back for another run of chronicling the exploits of British wildlife through the coldest months of the year.

Advertisement

Spinning out of the success of Springwatch and Autumnwatch, this edition of the show has been a consistent fixture of BBC Two’s schedule since 2012.

Here is what you need to know about the latest episode of Winterwatch…

What is Winterwatch about and who is hosting?

Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Gillian Burke and Iolo Williams present a week of programmes live from the Cairngorms, showcasing wildlife stories recorded across the UK. In the next episode, the hosting line-up continue reflecting on how the natural world copes during the hard winter months, including the science behind why ducks don’t die of cold.

They also hear all about the mini beasts captured on camera by a passionate amateur photographer and share the mass spectacle of 30,000 redwings roosting in a remote wood in Lancashire’s Ribble Valley.

Is there a review for Winterwatch?

This is what Radio Times critic Jane Rackham had to say about the first episode…

“Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Gillian Burke are wearing their warmest padded jackets, woolly hats and snow boots, because once again, along with Iolo Williams, they’re in the Cairngorms National Park, one of the coldest places in the UK but also a remarkable haven for wildlife and a terrific barometer of the changing climate.

“The team have been shining head torches into bird boxes and turning thermal cameras onto nocturnal creatures since 2013. In the last series we saw pine martens snuggled up in their nest and a brown hare scampering across a field, plus an update on Freya the golden eagle. So expect similar things this year, although, nature being red in tooth and claw, we should also be prepared for some distressing footage.

“The Animal Winter Olympics (starring weight-lifting badgers and acrobatic red squirrels) sounds fun, though.”

Advertisement

What time is Winterwatch on BBC Two?

Winterwatch continues on BBC Two at 8pm on Wednesday 30th January 2020.