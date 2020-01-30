Accessibility Links

Victoria Derbyshire nominated for RTS Award as show faces axe

It remains to be seen whether a fan campaign to save the programme has been successful

Victoria Derbyshire has earned a nomination at the RTS Television Journalism Awards as the future of her BBC programme hangs in the balance.

Derbyshire has been nominated for Network Presenter of the Year, alongside Emily Maitlis (Newsnight) and Tom Bradby (ITV News).

Airing every weekday on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, her programme has ben praised for covering stories which often go unreported by the evening news.

The official Twitter account for the Victoria Derbyshire show celebrated the news with a thread highlighting some of the programme’s best moments from the past year. These include her interview with Sally Challen and her chairing of a classroom debate on LGBT teaching in schools.

On 22nd January, BBC News Media Editor Amol Rajan announced on Twitter that the BBC intended to end the programme due to budget cuts earlier this month, prompting a backlash on social media from fans and other media personalities appealing the decision.

A petition on Change.org asking the BBC to reconsider sits at more than 60,000 signatures at the time of writing.

Derbyshire has previously said that she found out about the BBC’s intention to cancel her programme in the Times newspaper, saying that she was “absolutely devastated.”

