Victoria Derbyshire nominated for RTS Award as show faces axe

Victoria Derbyshire has earned a nomination at the RTS Television Journalism Awards as the future of her BBC programme hangs in the balance.

Derbyshire has been nominated for Network Presenter of the Year, alongside Emily Maitlis (Newsnight) and Tom Bradby (ITV News).

Airing every weekday on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, her programme has ben praised for covering stories which often go unreported by the evening news.

The official Twitter account for the Victoria Derbyshire show celebrated the news with a thread highlighting some of the programme’s best moments from the past year. These include her interview with Sally Challen and her chairing of a classroom debate on LGBT teaching in schools.

Congratulations to @vicderbyshire who has been nominated for RTS News Presenter of the Year for the 5th year in a row for her work on @VictoriaLIVE! And here is why: — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) January 30, 2020

On 22nd January, BBC News Media Editor Amol Rajan announced on Twitter that the BBC intended to end the programme due to budget cuts earlier this month, prompting a backlash on social media from fans and other media personalities appealing the decision.

1/ The Victoria Derbyshire Show is coming off air. I understand @BBCNews is committed to Victoria + the (award-winning) journalism of the show. Cost of doing it on linear channel when savings are needed deemed too high. BBC declined to comment ahead of an announcement next week — Amol Rajan (@amolrajan) January 22, 2020

A petition on Change.org asking the BBC to reconsider sits at more than 60,000 signatures at the time of writing.

Derbyshire has previously said that she found out about the BBC’s intention to cancel her programme in the Times newspaper, saying that she was “absolutely devastated.”