Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls – Everything you need to know about

Ed Balls has become a popular media figure since he lost his seat in parliament at the 2015 General Election, and now the former shadow chancellor has been handed a new BBC Two show.

Advertisement

In this three-part documentary series, Balls heads to Europe to explore the rise of populism.

Here’s everything you need to know about Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls…

What is Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls about?

The former MP heads to Europe to discover how the divisions exposed by Brexit are reflected across the EU, exploring the role that national identity and pride have had to play in fuelling the rise of right-wing populism across the continent. He continues his journey across Europe in Germany and Poland.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is there a Radio Times review for Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls?

There is – here is Radio Times critic David Butcher’s take on the second episode:

“The EU are more concerned with whether chips are fried correctly and the cucumbers are straight, than our problems,” says east German woodsman Rico. He lives in Dorfchemnitz, dubbed the Nazi Village because the controversial Alternative for Germany nationalist party did so well there. The disillusioned villagers’ complaints about being ignored by politicians – and those of the Polish miners and the gay taxi driver in Bremen that Ed Balls meets – sound horribly familiar.

Although Ed reveals his heart always sinks when he hears rhetoric about people versus the elite, he does understand why ordinary people vote for the populist parties they think listen to them. There are no daft dancing sequences to lighten the mood this week, although Ed does scamper around for a bit as a football mascot wearing a boar’s head.

Advertisement

When is Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls on BBC Two?

Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls airs on BBC Two at 9pm on Thursday 30th January 2020.