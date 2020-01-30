When is The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick on TV?

The Supervet (also known as Noel Fitzpatrick) is returning to screens with a new series, where he’ll tend to more injured and poorly pets using cutting-edge new procedures.

The veterinarian has made a name for himself over the last few years by helping a number of animals make remarkable recoveries.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest episode…

What is The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick about?

On tonight’s episode, Fitzpatrick treats a 10-year-old beagle unable to stand on its back legs. Things get complicated when a scan reveals the dog has two diseased discs between three of its neck vertebrae, forcing the supervet to operate to fuse the bones. He also fits a bionic knee in an 11-year-old labrador with bone cancer in its leg, and treats a bulldog puppy after it’s run over by a car.

Do you have a review for The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick?

Yes, Radio Times critic Jane Rackham gave us her thoughts on the latest episode:

Tissues at the ready because one of the dogs that Noel Fitzpatrick sees in this episode can’t be helped and has to be put down. It’s deeply distressing for everyone concerned and the owners are, understandably, inconsolable.

He starts by seeing Lola, a ten-year-old beagle that has been limping on and off for weeks and needs a challenging spinal operation, but he also performs a ground-breaking total knee replacement on Brandi, an elderly labrador with bone cancer. She’s a clumsy dog, so her owners think she won’t manage if she has a leg amputation.

Then an emergency case is brought in: bulldog puppy Molly has been accidentally hit by a car.

What time is The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick on Channel 4?

The Supervet continues on Channel 4 at 8pm on Thursday 30th January 2020.