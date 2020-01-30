The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Laura Kuenssberg, Katya Adler, Adam Fleming and Chris Mason from Brexitcast join Matt and Alex in the studio to answer your questions on Brexit ahead of the UK leaving the EU tomorrow.

Plus, Casualty’s very own nurse Duffy, played by Cathy Shipton, discusses leaving the show after 33 years.