Love Island cast – meet the full 2020 line-up of singletons looking for love

As the drama in Love Island continues to sizzle in the new villa in Cape Town, South Africa, it can be hard to keep up to date with all the cast changes.

Advertisement

While the current contestants battle for the prize money of £50,000, we have everything you need to know about the hopeful islanders, who they’re coupled up with and what they’ve been up to in the villa.

Here’s what you need to know about Love Island’s 2020 line-up.

Who is in the Winter Love Island 2020 cast?

Demi Jones – Key Facts Age: 21 Job: Style advisor at a boutique Instagram: @demijones1 Coupled up with: Nas

Read more about Demi here.

Wallace Wilson Key Facts Age: 24 Job: Personal trainer Instagram: @wallacewilson1 Coupled up with: Rebecca

Read more about Wallace here.

Age: 22 Job: Semi-pro footballer and student Instagram: @luketroytrotman Coupled up with: Siannise

The son of a former X Factor contestant, Luke T is after “an intelligent girl, with a bit about her” – will any of our current Islanders fit the bill?

Read more about Luke here

Luke Mabbott – Key Facts Age: 24 Job: Heating engineer Instagram: @lukemabbott Twitter: @MabbottLuke Coupled up with: Jess

Justin Bieber “lookalike” Luke has just come out of a four year relationship – could he find exactly what he’s looking for in the Love Island villa?

Read more about Luke here

Rebecca Gormley – Key Facts Age: 21 Job: Part-time model and carer Instagram: @rebeccagormleyx Coupled up with: Wallace

Miss Newcastle 2018, Rebecca, caused a stir when she went after coupled-up men, but with her heart seemingly set on Connagh Howard after they shared a kiss, can anyone turn her head?

Read more about Rebecca here.

Key Facts Age: 20 Job: Footballer Instagram: @finn_tapp Coupled up with: Paige

Footballer Finley has built a special bond with Paige Turley, but admitted his head could be turning – is he in for trouble in the villa?

Read more about Finley here.

Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts Age: 25 Job: Beauty consultant Instagram: @siannisefudge Coupled up with: Luke T

Siânnise is self-confessed “normal” girl from Bristol but already she’s become the meme queen after several of her scenes have caused a Twitter storm – can she use her humour to find the man of her dreams?

Read more about Siannise here.

Jess Gale – Key Facts Age: 20 Job: Student and VIP hostess Instagram: @jessicarosegale Coupled up with: Luke M

Jess entered the Love Island villa with sister Eve, the duo becoming the first female twins to enter the Love Island villa.

Read more about Jess here.

Shaughna Phillips – Key Facts Age: 25 Job: Democratic services officer Instagram: @shaughnaphillips Coupled up with: Callum

Shaughna – who plans a career in politics after Love Island – has become the fan-favourite after her witty one-liners and turbulent love life with Callum Jones, but can she find happiness in the villa with her cheeky chap?

Read more about Shaughna here.

Sophie Piper – Key Facts Age: 21 Job: Medical PA Instagram: @sophpiper_ Coupled up with: Mike

She’s the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her own ambitions when Love Island is finished.

Read more about Sophie here.

Paige Turley – Key Facts Age: 22 Job: Singer Instagram: @turley_paige Coupled up with: Finley

Paige, who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”, once dated Lewis Capaldi and has had her own taste of limelight when she appeared on Britain’s Got Talent when she was younger. Paige was initially coupled up with Ollie Williams before he left the villa, and she is not getting on well with Finley Tapp, but how long will that last?

Read more about Paige here.

Mike Boateng – Key Facts Age: 24 Job: Police officer Instagram: @michaelboateng01 Coupled up with: Sophie

Mike has showbiz in his bones as he used to be a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016.

Read more about Mike here.

Callum Jones – Key Facts Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder Instagram: @_callum_jones Coupled up with: Shaughna

He’s a cheeky chap who will get the girls’ attentions with his builders’ banter and has already won over Shaughna Phillips. Although they seem tight, can they make it to the prize money?

Read more about Callum here.

Nas Majeed – Key Facts Age: 23 Job: Sports science graduate and builder Instagram: @nas_jm Coupled up with: Demi

Nas thinks he’s “different” to other islanders and he’s looking for a “cute and funny” girl to take home with him, but his lack of “game” putting him in the friend-zone, can he find a romantic connection before it’s too late?

Read more about Nas here.

Leanne Amaning – DUMPED

Leanne Amaning – Key Facts Age: 22 Job: Customer service advisor Instagram: @leanneamaning Coupled up with: Mike, before being dumped

Fiery Leanne – who once competed in Miss Ghana UK – has become Twitter’s sweetheart after forming a relationship with Mike. But when she dramatically dumped him, she found he wouldn’t be there to save her from elimination and she was kicked out of the villa in dramatic fashion.

Read more about Leanne here.

Connor Durman – DUMPED

Connor Durman – Key Facts Age: 25 From: Brighton Occupation: Coffee bean salesman Instagram: @connordurman Coupled up with: Sophie – before dumping

Connor has found something special with Sophie Piper, but can they go the distance?

Read more about Connor here.

Connagh Howard – Key Facts Age: 27 Job: Model Instagram: @connagh92 Coupled up with: Sophie – until recoupling

Model Connagh thought he’d found something special in Sophie Piper but her heart was elsewhere. Now he seems set on Rebecca Gormley, despite having Siannise Fudge chase him. However, in a tense recoupling, Connagh With A G was dumped when Rebecca went off with Luke T.

Read more about Connagh here.

Eve Gale – Key Facts Age: 20 Job: Student and VIP hostess Instagram: @evegale

Eve was one of the first bombshells to enter the villa, strutting onto the show with identical twin Jess. However, the sisters were soon split apart when Eve was dumped from the island following a week one recoupling.

Read more about Eve here.

Ollie Williams – Key Facts Age: 23 Job: Heir to the Lanhydrock Estate Instagram: @olliesjwilliams Coupled up with: Paige, before exit

Aristocratic Ollie comes from a prolific family and isn’t afraid to tell girls about his background. However, on day three, Ollie left the villa, saying he had “feelings” for another girl outside of Love Island.

Read more about Ollie here.

Advertisement

Read more about Love Island 2020

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays at 9pm.