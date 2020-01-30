Love Island’s Sophie in tears over Shaughna’s unexpected dig

Things are set to get pretty emotional on Love Island tonight after a teaser clip showed Sophie Piper in tears, following a conversation with Shaughna Phillips.

Yesterday, Shaughna made it clear she wasn’t pleased with Sophie’s desire to remain in the villa, after her man Connor Durman had been dumped on Monday night.

And in scenes set to air on Thursday night, it looks like she calls the medical PA out on it.

In the clip, Shaughna, 25, can be seen telling Sophie she’d have been annoyed had new girl Demi Jones got the boot over her.

She says: “I’d have felt terrible seeing Demi go compared to you, because that would have been unfair.”

The words seemed to hit Sophie hard, as she views Shaughna as one of her best friends in the villa.

And in another scene, she can be seen crying to Nas Majeed over the situation.

It comes after Sophie and Leanne Amaning sat down with Nas after Luke Mabbott received a text announcing that there’d be a recoupling – in which the boys would pick and one girl would be sent home.

It seemed the girls were trying to sway his choice, despite Nas finding a connection with Demi.

And Shaughna wasn’t impressed, as she vented to her partner Callum Jones, telling him that unlike Sophie, she would have left with him if he was dumped like Connor had been.

Viewers had a lot to say about the situation, with many siding with Shaughna for having Nas’ back.

One wrote: “I’m glad Shaughna is standing up for Demi against the girls who were begging Nas to choose them and putting that pressure on him. He has been waiting for weeks for someone to come in for him and he FINALLY got it and they wanted him to throw it away for them? No mate.”

Another added: “I rate Shaughna for saying to Sophie’s face what she said to the group.”

“Shaughna makes a good point about Sophie ngl,” a third commented.

Let’s hope the girls can settle their differences!

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9pm