Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals – everything you need to know

It’s fair to say that the royal family has attracted even more media coverage than usual in recent months, with a number of high-profile incidents dominating the headlines – including Prince Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview at the end of 2019.

Advertisement

The coverage doesn’t look likely to stop, as this new documentary series dives into the history of the Windsors, following in the footsteps of Netflix drama The Crown.

Here’s everything you need to know about Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals…

What is Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals about?

The major documentary tells the inside story of the royal family and the Queen’s record-breaking reign. While the first episode focuses on the conflict between love and duty that faces the royals, the second examines the rollercoaster relationship they have with the press.

It covers plenty of ground, including the Queen’s Commonwealth tour in the ’50s and the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is there a Radio Times review for Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals?

Yes, Radio Times critic David Brown wrote this about the second episode:

“This episode in particular has topicality because it deals with the Windsors’ fraught relationship with the media. It’s a story of how their grip on the press began to slip and why deference on the part of reporters gave way to defiance when it came to the pursuit of a story.

The royals, too, have changed their attitude down the decades: “Never complain, never explain,” was the Queen’s mantra at the start of her reign, something you wouldn’t hear coming from the lips of Harry and Meghan. But back in the 1950s, the palace didn’t foresee fame becoming such a double-edged sword, or that control of their own narrative would prove to be so problematic.”

Advertisement

When is Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals on ITV?

Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals continues on ITV at 9pm on Thursday 30th January 2020.