Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. When is the next Love Island recoupling?

When is the next Love Island recoupling?

Who will be cracking on in their couples, and who will be in danger of being dumped?

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep18 on ITV2 Pictured: The Islanders gather for the recoupling. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

It’s back – Love Island has returned to our screens for our very first winter outing in a brand new villa with a brand new host.

Advertisement

As always, our cast of Love Island singletons will be looking to find true love and a whole load of Instagram followers over the next six weeks.

But the path to true love never did run smooth, with our couples at risk thanks to the show’s regular bombshells and recoupling ceremonies.

So when can we expect another explosive recoupling in the villa? RadioTimes.com has got you covered…

When is the next Love Island recoupling?

We can expect to see another recoupling tonight (29th January), as the boys get their pick of the girls – including newcomer Demi Jones.

The girl not picked will be dumped from the villa.

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.

Tags

All about Love Island

Love Island Connor and Sophie ©ITV
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Love Island Winter 2020 line-up (ITV)

Message! Everything you need to know about Winter Love Island

iain-stirling

Who is Love Island voiceover man Iain Stirling?

Caroline Flack on Love Island (ITV)

Where is Caroline Flack on Winter Love Island? Will she return to present?

Love Island Winter 2020 line-up (ITV)

Winter Sun Meet the 2020 Love Island contestants