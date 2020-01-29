When is The Underground Railroad TV series on Amazon? Who’s in it?

Following the successes of Outlander and Good Omens, it was only a matter of time before Amazon snapped up its next visual depiction of the written word.

Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer-winning novel The Underground Railroad is the latest adaptation coming to Prime Video, with Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins at the helm.

Here’s everything you need to know about it…

When will The Underground Railroad be released on Amazon?

There is no news as of yet on when we can expect the series to land on Primer Video. It was originally slated for a late 2019 release, but there has been no further news on a release date since. We’ll update you as soon as we know more.

What is The Underground Railroad about?

Set in the 19th century, the alternate history novel follows two slaves working in the Deep South, – Cora, a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia, and newcomer Caesar.

Caesar introduces Cora to the Underground Railroad, which is fictionalised as a real transport system as well as a network of safe houses and secret routes, and the pair use it to flee the plantation. Their daring escape sees them carve through the soil of America searching for freedom and, ultimately, a home.

Who is in the cast?

Thuso Mbedu will play Cora. Mbedu is an established star in her native South Africa, while Caesar’s Aaron Pierre has previously appeared in Kyrpton

Other characters from the adaptation are Homer (Chase W. Dillon – The First Wives Club), Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton) and Gloria Valentine (Amber Gray).

Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) has confirmed she will play a recurring role as Ethel Wells who, along with her husband Martin (Damon Herriman), helps slaves use the Underground Railroad.

Jenkins, who wrote and directed Oscar-winning Moonlight and critically acclaimed If Beale Street Could Talk, has confirmed he will direct all 11 episodes.

Is there a trailer?

Amazon is yet to release a trailer.