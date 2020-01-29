Spy in the Wild season 2 – everything you need to know

The show that broke the internet with its grieving monkeys is back for a second run on BBC One, so expect more heart-wrenching moments as the cameras spy on the world’s wildlife.

Here’s everything you need to know about Spy in the Wild’s second series…

What is Spy in the Wild about?

Cameras are camouflaged in the wild to give an ‘undercover’ look at the animal world. This time, cameras follow Japanese macaques in the snow-covered mountains of Japan, as they gather at steaming hot thermal pools to bathe and socialise. Elsewhere in the cool mountains of Mexico, cameras capture a spectacular gathering of billions of monarch butterflies, and in Bavaria, Germany, Spy Beaver gains unique access to the secretive world of the beaver.

Who narrates Spy in the Wild season 2?

As with the first series, David Tennant gives voice to the wild ride.

Do you have a review?

This is what Radio Times‘s Jane Rackham had to say about the latest episode:

"Some of these animatronic spy creatures are enough to give you nightmares. The robotic macaque surfacing from a Japanese thermal pool is creepily reminiscent of Martin Sheen's swampy emergence in Apocalypse Now. The real snow monkeys aren't bothered (maybe they don't go to the cinema), so the camera records some truly delightful scenes. "The advantage of spy-cams is they can get up close to capture previously unseen behaviour, such as the visual extravaganza of billions of monarch butterflies cascading down from the trees and the astonishing sight of rays doing a sort of aquatic Mexican wave. Medal for bravery is awarded to spy salmon for running (or swimming) the gauntlet of hungry grizzlies."

When is Spy in the Wild on TV?

The second episode of season 2 airs on BBC One on Wednesday 29th January at 9pm. You can also watch the episode on BBC iPlayer shortly after it airs.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! BBC One released a teaser on 18th January 2020.