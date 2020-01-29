Paul Hollywood on Sandi Toksvig leaving Bake Off: “She’s welcome back any time”

Shockwaves were sent around the Great British Bake Off tent at the beginning of 2020, when co-host Sandi Toksvig announced her intention to leave the show after three years in the job.

And now, Paul Hollywood has expressed his disappointment at the upcoming departure, but says that nothing would stand in her way if she one day decided to make a return.

Speaking at the National Television Awards after Bake Off won the award for Most Popular Challenge Show, Hollywood said he was “very sad” about Toksvig’s decision.

He said, “Sandi’s got a lot of extra work to do at the moment so we’re really going to miss her.”

However, he hinted that a comeback might be on the cards at some point in the future, saying, “As far as I’m concerned she’s welcome back in the tent at any time.”

Winning the top prize was an extra special occasion for Bake Off, given that last series marked the tenth run of the show since it began back in 2010.

Hollywood also spoke about the significance of the anniversary. “I think with it being our tenth year – I mean to do a decade of any programme, it’s been amazing,” he said.

“I think the team have got stronger and they’ve got better and I think ultimately the bakers have got much better.”