The 25th National Television Awards see lowest ratings ever in overnights

Despite featuring a fair few memorable moments, this year’s National Television Awards pulled in just 3.8 million overnight viewers – the lowest ratings the ceremony has ever seen.

The number marks a drop of 24 per cent from last year’s 5 million viewers, and is even lower than 2018’s 4.5 million figure.

This year saw NTAs staple Dermot O’Leary hand over hosting duties to David Walliams – who picked an award up himself for Best TV Judge. A fair few of the Little Britain star’s jokes were met with mixed reactions, especially his rather awkward Lauren Fox and Caroline Flack quips.

Fans also took to social media to express their disappointment after Mrs Brown’s Boys took home the top comedy prize, ahead of critically acclaimed shows like Fleabag, After Life and Derry Girls.

Other winners include Ant and Dec, who took home the Best TV Presenter award for the 19th year in a row, This Morning, Jesy Nelson and Strictly.

Airing around the same time as ITV’s National Television Awards were The One Show, EastEnders, Holby City and Silent Witness, with the latter drawing in 4.49 million viewers.