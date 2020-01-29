Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Mrs Brown’s Boys beat Fleabag and Ricky Gervais at the NTAs – and people are not pleased

Mrs Brown’s Boys beat Fleabag and Ricky Gervais at the NTAs – and people are not pleased

Some viewers took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the result of the vote

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 07/12/2019 - Programme Name: Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas and New Year Special - TX: n/a - Episode: A Wonderful Mammy (No. 1 - A Wonderful Mammy) - Picture Shows: and cast in Foleys Bar. **STRICTLY EMBARGOED NOT FOR PUBLICATION BEFORE 00:01 HRS ON SATURDAY 7TH DECEMBER 2019** Mrs Brown (BRENDAN O’CARROLL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Alan Peebles

The Comedy award at the National Television Awards was one of the most hotly contested categories – with some very impressive nominees including Derry Girls, Fleabag and After Life.

Advertisement

Some viewers were left unhappy after the winner of the category was finally announced as Mrs Brown’s Boys, with the Irish sitcom securing more votes than the more critically acclaimed shows in the line-up

Following the announcement, several fans of the other nominees took to social media to express their disappointment at the result of the public vote.

One Twitter user wrote, “Mrs Brown’s Boys beating After Life to win the best comedy award at the National Television Awards is a metaphor of Britain’s decision making right now.”

Another tweeted, “How in the world does Mrs Brown’s Boys win best comedy every year?? The British public man. Most unfunny show ever. Sex Education or Afterlife both should have smashed it. [sic]”

A third claimed, “Seriously? Who votes for the #NTAs and how did they pick Mrs Brown’s Boys over 4 actually decent comedies!?”

However, one fan was more optimistic in their outlook, joking, “The fact that Mrs Brown’s Boys could win best comedy gives hope to us all. I could potentially win best squirrel, or best family saloon.”

Meanwhile, the stars of the other nominated shows congratulated Mrs Brown’s Boys on the triumph.

Nicola Coughlan, who stars as Clare in Derry Girls, wrote, “Congratulations to Mrs Brown’s Boys for their NTA win, the trophy went to Ireland lads yeo.”

Advertisement

Ricky Gervais tweeted, “Congratulations to Mrs Brown’s Boys. Democracy always wins. Be nice in defeat and know that you are still the best fans in the world. Thanks to everyone who voted.”

Tags

All about Mrs Brown's Boys

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 07/12/2019 - Programme Name: Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas and New Year Special - TX: n/a - Episode: A Wonderful Mammy (No. 1 - A Wonderful Mammy) - Picture Shows: and cast in Foleys Bar. **STRICTLY EMBARGOED NOT FOR PUBLICATION BEFORE 00:01 HRS ON SATURDAY 7TH DECEMBER 2019** Mrs Brown (BRENDAN O’CARROLL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Alan Peebles
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy wins best Drama Performance award at the National Television Awards

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019

Gavin & Stacey stars would “love to do more” after Christmas special: “They can’t leave it like that!”

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 21:00:01 on 26/01/2020 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 12 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 5) - Picture Shows: **POST TX** **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 26/01/2020 21:00:01** The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER), Ruth Clayton (JO MARTIN) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ben Blackall

John Barrowman doesn’t know how Jo Martin fits into Doctor Who canon

eastenders mick carter linda carter

Danny Dyer says EastEnders character who dies on 35th anniversary was “a real shock”