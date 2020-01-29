ITV posts job advert looking for psychologist “to help manage risks” regarding mental health

ITV is advertising for a new in-house psychologist to offer mental health support for its cast and crews.

The move comes after the channel had faced criticism for failing to look after people appearing on some of its reality shows, following the tragic deaths of two former Love Island contestants and a Jeremy Kyle guest.

The adverts states that ITV is looking for a professional who can provide an overview to “help manage risks during casting, filming and for an aftercare period to manage the mental health of cast and crew.”

The post adds that the successful applicant will “assist productions to put in place assessment and support arrangement that are suitable and sufficient to manage mental health risks.

“Those arrangements will take account of both the programme format and the vulnerabilities of participants and crew.”

Speaking to The Daily Mirror, an ITV spokesperson said, “The public have been at the heart of television programmes since the start of television.

“These shows are all the better for the talent, energy and diversity of the members of the public who take part in them and we need to ensure that they also feel positive about their experience.

“The physical and mental health of everyone we work with is our highest priority and ITV is committed to sharing best practice and continuing to strengthen and evolve our Duty of Care processes.

“This appointment will provide additional support to the existing team of psychologists, working directly on programmes.

“This is part of ITV’s on-going commitment to Duty of Care which follows recent measures including publication of guidelines for all producers on protecting participants in ITV programmes; the publication of the ITV Duty of Care Charter and the appointment of a dedicated duty of care executive to support production staff on issues around mental health.”