Farage: the Man Who Made Brexit – everything you need to know

With not long to go until Britain leaves the EU, Channel 4 will air a documentary taking a look at arguably the Brexit movement’s most prominent figure – Nigel Farage.

The focus of the documentary will be on the months leading up to, and the immediate aftermath, of 2019’s December General Election.

When is Farage: the Man Who Made Brexit on TV?

The 90-minute long show airs on Wednesday 29th January at 9pm on Channel 4. It is then repeated on Thursday 30th at 11.05pm on 4Seven, and again on Channel 4 on Saturday at 12.35am. You can catch it for a final time on Saturday on 4Seven at 9pm.

What is Farage: the Man Who Made Brexit about?

Filmed over five months, this documentary explores the world of the British politician Nigel Farage as he attempts to build on his historic success in May 2019’s European elections.

This documentary captures the inside story of Farage’s doomed attempt to persuade Boris Johnson to join a Leavers’ Alliance with him, and also charts Farage’s influence in changing British politics in the wake of the 2016 EU referendum.

With racism returning to haunt the party and plummeting poll ratings, is December 2019’s general election the event that finally persuades Farage that the UK will never buy what he is selling?

Or can he claim victory with a brand-new right-leaning Tory government that supports much of what he stands for?