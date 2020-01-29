Easy Ways to Live Well – everything you need to know

Easy Ways to Live Well, BBC One’s new series, sees celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and presenter Steph McGovern tackle the latest science around health.

The unlikely duo will attempt to “sort the top tips from the phoney fixes” when it comes to the nation’s wellbeing industry.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Easy Ways to Live Well about?

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Steph McGovern challenge staff at a garden centre in the Wirral to test remedies for their aches and pains.

The pair also tackle their own health concerns, including Steph’s apprehension at exercising while pregnant and Hugh’s worry that he’s starting to lose his mental sharpness.

Hugh then meets a family in Devon struggling with a very common ailment – fussy eating. With mealtimes a battlefield, he wants to discover if a counterintuitive idea may finally bring peace to the dinner table.

Do you have a review?

Yes! Radio Times‘s David Butcher had this to say about episode two:

“I like the way this series isn’t afraid to road-test the kind of health fixes most of us might dismiss as somewhere between faddy and daft. This week in quackery corner there’s belly dancing to help with pregnancy, using singing to treat chronic pain and tackling memory loss via knitting.

“But suspend your scepticism. There’s real science at work here and in one case the results are pretty mind-blowing. Steph McGovern and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall visit a garden centre in the Wirral where the staff have so many aches and pains they take 249 over-the-counter painkillers a week between them. Surely starting a choir won’t make a dent in that?

“Steph tries that approach while Hugh’s drug-free pain relief solution involves taking a daily placebo. Deceptive? No, because he tells them in advance it’s a dummy pill. And the weird thing is, it still works.”

When is Easy Ways to Live Well on TV?

The series continues on BBC One on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 8pm. It will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

Is there a trailer?