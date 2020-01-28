Winterwatch on BBC 2 – Everything you need to know

Winterwatch is back for another run of chronicling the exploits of British wildlife through the coldest months of the year.

Advertisement

Spinning out of the success of Springwatch and Autumnwatch, this edition of the show has been a consistent fixture of BBC Two’s schedule since 2012.

Here is what you need to know about the latest episode of Winterwatch…

What is Winterwatch about and who is hosting?

Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Gillian Burke and Iolo Williams present a week of programmes live from the Cairngorms, showcasing wildlife stories recorded across the UK. The first episode features footage of pine martens, red squirrels, golden eagles and crested tits, and reveals what the current state of the mountainous region can reveal about the future of Britain’s climate.

Is there a review for Winterwatch?

This is what Radio Times critic Jane Rackham had to say about the new episode…

“Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Gillian Burke are wearing their warmest padded jackets, woolly hats and snow boots, because once again, along with Iolo Williams, they’re in the Cairngorms National Park, one of the coldest places in the UK but also a remarkable haven for wildlife and a terrific barometer of the changing climate.

The team have been shining head torches into bird boxes and turning thermal cameras onto nocturnal creatures since 2013. In the last series we saw pine martens snuggled up in their nest and a brown hare scampering across a field, plus an update on Freya the golden eagle. So expect similar things this year, although, nature being red in tooth and claw, we should also be prepared for some distressing footage.

The Animal Winter Olympics (starring weight-lifting badgers and acrobatic red squirrels) sounds fun, though.”

Advertisement

What time is Winterwatch on BBC Two?

The first episode of Winterwatch airs on BBC Two at 8pm on Tuesday 28th January 2020.