How many NTAs has This Morning won?

Could Phil and Holly add another trophy to their cabinet this year?

The National Television Awards are here again, celebrating the best that British television has to offer.

One of the strongest contenders at this year’s ceremony – being held tonight at London’s O2 – is ITV juggernaut This Morning, which has had a big presence at the NTAs since they introduced a daytime category.

While the show had to settle for a nomination in 1997, when it was fronted by Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, it more than made up for it with four consecutive wins for Most Popular Daytime Show between 1998 and 2001.

It has taken home that title another five times in the years since, as well as a number of other notable NTAs including Best Topical Magazine Programme (2011), Most Popular Factual Programme (2012), and Best Live Magazine Show (2016-18).

This means that This Morning currently has an impressive tally of 14 National Television Awards so far, and there’s every chance it could pick up another this year.

The show hosted by Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby is once again nominated for Best Live Magazine Show, opposite fellow ITV programmes Loose Women and Good Morning Britain, as well as Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

Schofield and Willoughby are also nominated individually for Best Presenter, although that award has gone to Ant & Dec for the past 18 years, meaning the cheeky duo are a firm favourite for the category.

The National Television Awards air on on ITV at 7:30pm on Tuesday 28th January 

All about This Morning

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

