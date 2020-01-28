How many NTAs has This Morning won?

The National Television Awards are here again, celebrating the best that British television has to offer.

Advertisement

One of the strongest contenders at this year’s ceremony – being held tonight at London’s O2 – is ITV juggernaut This Morning, which has had a big presence at the NTAs since they introduced a daytime category.

While the show had to settle for a nomination in 1997, when it was fronted by Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, it more than made up for it with four consecutive wins for Most Popular Daytime Show between 1998 and 2001.

It has taken home that title another five times in the years since, as well as a number of other notable NTAs including Best Topical Magazine Programme (2011), Most Popular Factual Programme (2012), and Best Live Magazine Show (2016-18).

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

This means that This Morning currently has an impressive tally of 14 National Television Awards so far, and there’s every chance it could pick up another this year.

The show hosted by Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby is once again nominated for Best Live Magazine Show, opposite fellow ITV programmes Loose Women and Good Morning Britain, as well as Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

Schofield and Willoughby are also nominated individually for Best Presenter, although that award has gone to Ant & Dec for the past 18 years, meaning the cheeky duo are a firm favourite for the category.

Advertisement

The National Television Awards air on on ITV at 7:30pm on Tuesday 28th January