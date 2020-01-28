Who’s on The One Show tonight?
Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa...
The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.
The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.
The Split stars Donna Air (Dancing on Ice) and Ben Bailey Smith (David Brent: Life On the Road) will join Alex and Matt on tonight’s show. They’ll be chatting about the much-anticipated return of the BBC drama, before the world’s top teen birder Mya-Rose Craig announces the results of the RSPBs Big Garden Birdwatch.