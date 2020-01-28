Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Paige Turley – Britain’s Got Talent star who used to date Lewis Capaldi

Love Island is back for its first Winter edition, with the latest cohort of singletons heading out to the brand new villa.

And one of the Love Island 2020 contestants heading to enjoy the sun in South Africa is Paige Turley, who comes from West Lothian and has a past connection to a famous face.

Here’s everything you need to know about Paige.

Paige Turley – Key Facts Age: 22 Job: Singer In three words: Loud. Boisterous. Fun Instagram: @turley_paige Coupled up with: Finley

Paige’s time in the Love Island villa so far…

Paige was coupled up with Ollie Williams, but he left the villa after three days when he decided he wanted to pursue his ex who he was still in love with.

Thankfully, the Scottish songstress bounced back from the knock quickly and turned her attentions to Finley Tapp.

The pair hit it off from their first date and share a similar humour together.

So when it came to the first recoupling of the series, Paige was picked by Finley.

The pair have remained together since and even shared a little kiss, despite Finley pondering over his attraction for Rebecca Gormley.

What is Paige’s ideal man?

Paige says: “It’s so cliche, but tall, dark and handsome. He’s got to be quite witty with a bit of banter and something about him.”

She adds that she likes a guy with a strong personality, who knows who he is and what he wants, while she claims that her celebrity crush is actor Tom Hardy.

What are Paige’s turn-offs?

Paige says that her biggest turn off is arrogance. She says: “I like someone who is confident but if they’re too much and it’s borderline cocky, I’m not interested.”

And she’s also not one to enjoy a cheesy chat up line – she says: “If someone said a cheesy chat up line, I’d probably slate them to the hills!”

Where might I have seen Paige before?

This won’t be Paige’s first appearance on a major ITV reality show – back in 2012 she participated in Britain’s Got Talent – and made it all the way to the semi-finals.

She is also the ex-girlfriend of pop superstar Lewis Capaldi, having dated him for about a year when she was 17 or 18. She says that their relationship ended really amicably and the pair are still friends.

Things had been fraught between Paige and Ollie for the last few days in the villa – but she was been left in the lurch after Ollie decided to quit the show after three days.

She became single on Love Island and was in danger of leaving when the recoupling came about.

